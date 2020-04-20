Coronavirus Lockdown India Highlights: COVID-19 cases in Delhi reach 2,081; 47 dead

Coronavirus Lockdown relaxation Latest News: According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 17,656 including 14,255 active cases and 559 deaths. Ministry data further shows that a total of 2,841 people have recovered so far in the country. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday that the state government has allowed some industrial activity in the green and orange COVID-19 zones. He added that only those industries that can provide accommodation to their workers during the lockdown period will be given food grain supply and will be permitted for raw material from the state. He further said all districts will remain sealed and only essential services movement will be permitted. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in India with total number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 4,203 with the death toll at 223.

India reported 1,553 fresh COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said in its daily briefing on coronavirus on Monday. On Sunday, 31 new deaths were reported in India. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country with the highest death toll at 223, followed by Madhya Pradesh (70), Gujarat (63), Delhi (45) and Telangana (18). Meanwhile, Delhi is the second worst-affected state in terms of number of COVID-19 cases after Maharashtra with 2,003 cases, followed by Gujarat (1,743), Madhya Pradesh (1,407) and Tamil Nadu (1,477). Meanwhile, the global death toll due to novel coronavirus has surpassed 1,65,000 with around 40,000 dead in the United States itself. Nearly 24 lakh people have been infected of the virus worldwide with the highest number of cases being reported in the US. Italy's death toll is past 23,000-mark, followed by Spain. The death toll in France is also nearing the 20,000 mark.

10.41 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi has reported 78 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths in the past 24 hours, confirmed Delhi Health Department. This takes the total number of cases in te national capital to 2,081 and death toll to 47. There are 1,603 active cases in the cityy, whereas 431 have been cured and discharged.

10.06 pm: Coronavirus in Maharashtra

Maharashtra government has allowed liquor shops in the state to function during coronavirus lockdown. State Health Minister, however, emphasised that social distancing measures will have to followed at liquor shops after they are opened.

9.29 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi

First COVID-19 patient in Delhi to receive plasma therapy has shown improvement, reported news agency ANI. The treatment was administered on April 14 on request from his family members after he showed no improvement. After receiving fresh plasma, he showed progressive improvement, and was weaned off the ventilator on fourth day, April 18.

9.23 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: 5 new containment zones demarcated

Delhi government has classified five new areas as containment zones, taking the number of such regions to 84. The highest number of containment zones falls in the West Delhi district

9.06 pm: Coronavirus news: Mamata asks Centre to explain deploying inter-ministerial teams across India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked Centre to explain why Inter Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) are being deployed in certain districts across India. In a tweet, Mamata said that while Centre's support and suggestions in controlling coronavirus are welcome, the criterion for deploying ICMTs is not clear. "I urge both Honb'le Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji & Home Minister @AmitShah Ji to share the criterion used for this. Until then I am afraid, we would not be able to move ahead on this as without valid reasons this might not be consistent with the spirit of federalism," the West Bengal CM wrote in a tweet.

I urge both Honble Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji & Home Minister @AmitShah Ji to share the criterion used for this. Until then I am afraid, we would not be able to move ahead on this as without valid reasons this might not be consistent with the spirit of federalism. (2/2) Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 20, 2020

8.50 pm: Coronavirus news: Turkish govt pays 60% of salaries for 3 months

Turkish government is paying 60 per cent of salaries and wages to all establishments for 3 months as part of a stimulus package amid the coronavirus crisis. The remaining 40 per cent is not obligatory and decision to pay it has been left to the employers.

8.45 pm: Delhi Police uses drones to monitor Chandni Mahal area, which has been declared a containment zone

#WATCH Delhi: Drones are being used for surveillance by Police in #COVID19 hotspot, Chandni Mahal area which has been declared a 'containment zone'. (Video source: Delhi Police)



Till now 8 police personnel from Chandni Mahal Police Station have tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/WAWK3AlgPv ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

8.41 pm: Coronavirus in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand reported 2 new COVID-19 cases by 6 pm today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 46. Both cases came from Dehradun, State Health Department confirmed.

8.28 pm: Coronavirus in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Health Department confirmed 466 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths in the state till 6 PM today, taking total number of cases to 4,666 and deaths to 232. With 65 patients being discharged from hospitals today, total number of cured patients in Maharashtra stands at 572.

8.16 pm: Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has reported 84 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,184. UP currently has 1,026 active coronavirus cases, whereas 140 patients have been cured and discharged so far. The state has reported 18 deaths due to the contagion, including 6 deaths in Agra, 3 each in Meerut and Moradabad, and 1 each in Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahar, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Firozabad.

7.31 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi

Ayuhsman Bharat office in New Delhi's Connaught Place has been sealed and 25 employees have been sent to quarantine after one staff was tested positive for coronavirus. The office was sealed five days ago and will be opened on April 24.

7.28 pm: Coronavirus inn Maharashtra

Thirty new cases of novel coronavirus have been identified in Mumbai's Dharavi area, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. This take the total COVID-19 cases in the region to 168, including 11 deaths.

7.24 pm: Coronavirus in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state is following the lockdown guidelines laid down by the Centre. Barber shops will not be opened and restaurants will only provide online delivery, he further added.

7.11 pm: Coronavirus in India: Make sanitisers, masks GST free, urges Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked government to make all equipments needed for fighting coronavirus, including sanitisers, hand wash and mask, GST free.

6.54 pm: Coronavirus in Maharashtra

Two employees of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have tested positive for novel coronavirus. They were posted in disaster management department of BMC.

6.23 pm: Coronavirus updates: Arunachal Pradesh disburses Rs 5.20 crore financial assiatance

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu announced that Rs 5.20 crore have been released for 14,859 Arunachalis stranded outside the state. Each beneficiary will get Rs 3,500 as one time financial assistance, he further added.

6.21 pm: Coronavirus in Jharkhand

One more case of COVID-19 has emerged in Bokaroo district of Jharkhand, taking the total tally in the state to 42.

6.18 pm: Punjab reports single COVID-19 case on Monday

Punjab Health Department informed that only one person hhas tested positive for COVID-19 case in the state today. The latest patient was in contact with one of the previous patients.

6.09 pm: Coronavirus lockdown: FM Sitharama attends NDB board meet via video conferencing

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the fifth annual meeting of Board of Governors of New Development Bank (NDB) via video conferencing.

Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman attended the 5th Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of New Development Bank (NDB) through video conference in New Delhi today.@nsitharamanoffc@PIB_India@DDNewslive @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/vzauYewQM9 Ministry of Finance #StayHome #StaySafe (@FinMinIndia) April 20, 2020

6.03 pm: Coronavirus news: Afghan Prez Ashraf Ghani thanks PM Modi for supplying HCQ tablets, other medicines

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has thanked PM Narendra Modi for supply of 500,000 Hydroxychloroquine tablets,100,000 paracetamol tablets, and 7,500 metric tonnes of wheat from India.

5.52 pm: Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases rise to 17,656; death toll reaches 559

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, by 5pm on April 20, the total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 17,656. This includes 14,255 active cases, 559 deaths, 2,841 cured patients and one patient who has migrated.

5.49 pm: Coronavirus in Mumbai

53 journalists, including reporters, camerapersons and photojournalists, have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Most of the journalists who tested positive were asymptomatic.

5.33 pm: Coronavirus in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 18 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 480, according to State Health Department. So far, Karnataka has seen 16 COVID-19 deaths, whereas 112 patients have been discharged.

5.30 pm: India lockdown news: President Kovind thanks NGOs, social workers, religious, charitable organisations for helping in fighting COVID-19

President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter on Monday to than the citizens of the country, NGOs, social workers, religious and charitable organisations, Red Cross and many others who are helping in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. "I commend their spirit. I am confident of their sustained contribution in ensuring victory against Covid-19," he tweeted.

I must thank all our fellow citizens, NGOs, social workers, religious and charitable organisations, Red Cross and many others who are serving the nation in different ways. I commend their spirit. I am confident of their sustained contribution in ensuring victory against COVID-19. - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 20, 2020

5.25 pm: Lockdown in Haryana news: 1 COVID-19 positive case reported

Pataudi in Haryana reported a fresh coronavirus case on Monday. 21 family members of the COVID-19 postive patient have been isolated.

5.23 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus lockdown updates

10th standard exams postponed in the state. Tamil Nadu Education Minister K Sengottaiyan said on Monday that the dates and schedule of the exams will be announced after the lockdown ends. Meanwhile, students up to class 9th have been promoted without annual exams in the state.

5.19 pm: Delhi lockdown relaxation news

Azadpur Mandi will remain open for 24 hours from Tuesday. Fruits and vegetables will be sold from 6 am till 10 pm, while the truck movement will be permitted from 10 pm to 6 am in and out of the market. Entry of 1,000 people will be allowed every 4 hours.

5.14 pm: Coronavirus India lockdown news

Railways distributed over 20 lakh free meals across the country during lockdown 2.0

Service in Times of COVID-19: Following PM @NarendraModi ji's principles, Railways has taken steps to ensure welfare & good health of the people. Safeguarding the needy, Railways has distributed more than 20 lakh free meals across India during lockdown https://t.co/mXihFV03tO pic.twitter.com/wSobQb0g9g - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 20, 2020

5.09 pm: Lockdown in J&K news: 14 new cases reported in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir reported 14 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total count to 368 in the union territory. Out of these, Jammu has 55 cases and Kashmir includes 313 coronavirus cases.

4.59 pm: Lockdown relaxation in Maharashtra: Govt allows some industrial active in green and orange coronavirus zones

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday that the state government has allowed some industrial activity in the green and orange COVID-19 zones. He added that only those industries that can provide accommodation to their workers during the lockdown period will be given food grain supply and will be permitted for raw material from the state. He further said all districts will remain sealed and only essential services movement will be permitted. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in India with total number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 4,203 with the death toll at 223.

4.51 pm: Lockdown in Kerala news

Lockdown in Kerala's Ernakulam district will continue till April 24. Police will take action against the violators of the regulations. Also, travel to and from the hotspots will not be permitted.

4.47 pm: Coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

1 more person was tested COVID-19 positive in Andaman on Monday, said Chetan Sanghi, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Islands adding that the person came in contact with one of the 4 coronavirus positive cases in Andaman and Nicobar. The total count of positive cases now stands at 5.

4.44 pm: Odisha coronavirus updates

10 people, from Bhadrak and Jaipur districts, with travel history to West Bengal have been tested COVID-19 positive in the past 24 hours. Odisha health department has appealed to all those with travel history to West Bengal in the past 24 hours to inform the local Sarpanch, BDO/Tahasildar and isolate themselves at home.

4.37 pm: Uttar Pradesh lockdown latest news

COVID-19 count in UP reaches 1,030, said the state government during a presser on Monday adding that if any district doesn't report even a single positive coronavirus case for 28 days, then it will be declared a green zone.

4.32 pm: Uttarakhand Lockdown relaxation news

Badrinath temple will open on May 15 at 4:30 pm, said Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Monday.

4.28 pm: Coronavirus news India

We are giving additional RT-PCR kits to West Bengal, says Indian Council of Medical Research adding that RT-PCR is a confirmatory test for COVID-19. Disparity between RT-PCR and Anti-body test is natural.

4.25 pm: Health Ministry COVID-19 daily briefing news

No coronavirus cases in 59 districts in last 14 days, says Health Ministry.

4.23 pm: Goa coronavirus latest news

Health Ministry said in its routine briefing on COVID-19 on Monday that Goa has not coronavirus positive case so far.

4.18 pm: Coronavirus in India news

COVID-19 cases' doubling rate in India has improved to 7.5 days, says Health Ministry.

4.14 pm: Coronavirus cases live updates

1,553 fresh COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths in last 24 hours. 2,546 people recovered so far: Health Ministry

4.11 pm: India lockdown news

6 inter-ministrial committees formed to review coronavirus hotbeds, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

4.09 pm: Home Ministry on coronavirus outbreak

Strict actions being taken aginast lockdown violations, govt monitoring lockdown situation in India, the Home Ministry said in its daily briefing on COVID-19.

4.05 pm: Govt begins daily briefing on coronavirus outbreak

The government in its routine briefing on COVID-19 said on Monday that funds have been given to farmers under PM KISAN Yojana adding that relaxations have been given for farming activities.

4.00 pm: Tamil Nadu lockdown relaxation rules

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief Vijayakanth said in a statement on Monday that a part of Andal Azhagar college owned by them will be given for the burial of people who die of coronavirus. Earlier, DMDK had offered its college campus and a part of party office as quarantine facilities for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

3.45 pm: Coronavirus India updates: Markaz chief releases audio, urges Muslims to do Ibadat for Ramzan from homes

Markaz chief Maulana Saad has released another audio message urging Muslims to do Ibadat for Ramzan from their houses while referring to coronavirus as an "illness sent by Khuda". He said in his audio message that the Muslims do not need to go to Masjids for the special prayers of Ramzan. He also urged them to help the administration to enforce lockdown.

3.30 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news

UP CM Yogi Adityanath won't attend his father's funeral to prevent any chances of COVID-19 spreading. His father who was 89-year-old died on Monday morning.

3.15 PM: Congress has submitted a detailed plan for revival of MSMEs, crop procurement and migrant problems to Centre within 1-2 days. "Centre was busy destabilising MP govt, and was caught napping instead of preparing to manage COVID-19 pandemic," says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

3.10 PM: IMA demands safe workplaces

Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation - All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9pm on 22 April, as protest and vigil: Indian Medical Association.

Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation - All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9pm on 22 April, as protest and vigil: Indian Medical Association. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GYXByQcoWv ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

2.58 PM: All personnel in the Indian Army will be classified as Green (who have completed 14 days quarantine period), yellow (who need to undergo 14 days quarantine period) and red (symptomatic requiring isolation and further treatment in COVID-19 hospital), says the Indian Army.

2.50 PM: Coronavirus lockdown news: SpiceJet flies 430 flights to carry cargo, emergency supplies

SpiceJet B737 freighter carrying medical and emergency supplies from Shanghai arrived in Delhi yesterday. SpiceJet has operated close to 430 cargo flights since lockdown began carrying over 3300 tons of cargo. Of the 430 cargo flights, 130 were international cargo flights.

All personnel in the Indian Army will be classified as Green (who have completed 14 days Quarantine period), Yellow (who need to undergo 14 days Quarantine period) and Red (Symptomatic requiring isolation and further treatment in #COVID19 hospital): Indian Army https://t.co/FRkFVKi9RG ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

2.40 pm: Coronavirus news: Doctors demand govt to bring ordinance to protect them from violence

Doctors across India have demanded the government to bring an ordinance to protect them from violence and abuse. The Indian Medical Association has said that it will observe April 23 as Black Day if a law is enacted.

2.36 pm: India lockdown news: Flight curbs to be relaxed when COVID-19 is controlled, says govt

The government will lift the restrictions on domestic and international flight operations once it is confident that the novel coronavirus spread has been controlled, and poses no danger to Indians, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday amid the reports that some airlines are doing open bookings. The minister added that a directive has been issued to such airlines on April 19 asking to restrain from doing so.

2.29 pm: Andhra Coronavirus cases

75 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, while 3 people died taking the death toll in the state to 20, the health department said on Monday. The department said in a bulletin that with these new cases being reported, the total count jumped to 722 in Andhra Pradesh.

2.25 pm: Coronavirus latest news: India to source 5 lakh testing kits from South Korea

The Indian embassy in Seoul, South Korea has signed an agreement with M/S Humasis Ltd, for the supply of 5 lakh rapid testing kits for novel coronavirus to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The testing kits will arrive in India starting April 30 as their delivery will done in 4 lots.

2.18 pm: Pune coronavirus cases news: COVID-19 patient delivers health baby

A 25-year-old coronavirus positive woman has given birth to a health baby boy at a Pune hospital. The woman was admitted to the hospital on April 16. Meanwhile, the baby is not infected with the virus and has been kept in a separate ward, according to Sasoon hospital officials.

2.10 pm: Karnataka lockdown relaxation news

The Karnataka government said on Sunday that strict lockdown will continue in the state till April 21st midnight. Meanwhile, a source, as quoted by PTI said that the state government was mulling relaxation in lockdown after April 21. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Saturday had withdrawn its decision to permit two-wheelers to ply on roads and IT/BT firms to resume work with 33% strength after April 20. According to Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 390 with death toll at 16.

1.54 pm: Coronavirus Lockdown: Will alcohol be available?

All alcohol/liquor and tobacco shops will be closed across India as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Family Welfare in its lockdown guidelines issued on April 15.

1.45 pm: Coronavirus Lockdown Relaxation: Will schools and colleges be open after April 20?

All schools and colleges will be shut till May 3 as directed by the Home Ministry in its guidelines issued on April 15 following PM Modi's nationwide address on April 14 to announce an extension in lockdown till May 2.

1.39 pm: Lockdown Relaxation: What will not be allowed until May 3?

Education institutions

Air, rail and bus travel

Metro services

Restaurants, hotels, malls, cinema halls

Religious places

Liquor and tobacco shops

E-commerce for non-essential goods will be allowed

1.34 pm: What do we know about the relaxations?

The partial lockdown relaxations announced by PM Modi in its nationwide address on April 14 vary from state depending on the current situation regarding the number of cases in respective states. Where Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana decided not to give any relaxation in the lockdown, other states such as Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar and West Bengal decided to give conditional relaxations in selected sectors from April 20.

1.22 pm: All high-risk contacts of Delhi pizza delivery executive test COVID-19 negative

All 16 high-risk contacts of the pizza delivery boy in South Delhi have negative for novel coronavirus. Last week, a pizza delivery boy in Malviya Nagar tested positive for the virus, after which 72 families that came in contact with the executive were quarantined.

1.16 pm: India's partial lockdown exit plan: Delhi gives no relaxation

Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that his government will not give any relaxation regarding the lockdown extension for at least a week. The total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2000-mark in the national capital on Sunday. The Delhi Police in an advisory has asked its personnel to permit "additional activities" till a comprehensive review is done by the government.

1.08 pm: Kerala govt to reconsider lockdown relaxation rules after Centre's rap

Kerala government is reconsidering its decision to lift curbs on certain activities after central government's rap. The Centre wrote to the state government after it allowed lifting of some activities which is in violation of the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry. The Kerala government had on April 17 circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures allowing opening of activities which are prohibited in its order. These include, the opening of local workshops, barber shops, restaurants, book stores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in cities/towns for shorter distance, two passengers in the back seat of four wheelers, pillion riding on scooters.

12.58 pm: Uttar Pradesh lockdown relaxation news

The UP government has relaxed lockdown rules to permit industry operations from Monday. However, Noida SEZ will remain closed in the wake of high COVID-19 outbreak fears in NCR.

12.52 pm: Lockdown relaxation in Telangana

Telangana extends lockdown till May 7 as cases rise to 844 and death toll at 18.

12.49 pm: Madhya Pradesh lockdown news

26 districts in Madhya Pradesh open partially. No relaxation in Bhopal and Indore, while Ujjain will also remain under lockdown.

12.46 pm: Lockdown in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government is enforcing strict lockdown in red zones while, the restrictions have been relaxed in green and orange zones. Industrial operations in green zones resume operations.

12.40 pm: Punjab coronavirus lockdown news

Harvesting of wheat crop resumes in Amritsar amid extended lockdown.

Punjab: Harvesting of wheat crop continues in Amritsar amid extended lockdown. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ODMzWtZeUr - ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

12.36: Kerala lockdown relaxation news

Even as the lockdown restrictions were eased in Kerala, most of the hotels remain closed in Thiruvananthapuram. The curfew limit continue in the city as Thiruvananthapuram Corporation was identified as a hotspot. Situation is no different in the outskirts of the city and most of the hotels are either closed or providing parcel/home delivery of facilities. Police is conducting strict checking at the entry points to Thiruvananthapuram, especially Balarampuram region which is nearer to Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

12.25 pm: Coronavirus cases live updates: US wants to send expert team to China for investigation, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States wants to send a team of experts to China to probe coronavirus. He said it a day after he warned Beijing of "consequences" if China was knowingly responsible for the spread of COVID-19. The virus has claimed more than 1,65,000 lives worldwide, comprising around 40,999 in the US.

12.14 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases latest

Delhi on Monday reported 110 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its total count to 2,003, Delhi Health Minister Saytendar Jain said adding that 38 patients who died were suffering from serious ailments. He also said that rapid test are most likely to start from Monday.

12.04 pm: Karnataka lockdown: Construction activities allowed

The Karnataka government has allowed the construction activities to resume from Monday but the clarified that the workers will have to stay at the sites. Meanwhile, the government has not eased the restriction in the hotspots.

11.57 am: Delhi latest coronavirus updates

Visuals: Rajya Sabha staff wait for elevators at the secretariat, while standing in marked circles to maintain social distancing. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariat resumed work from Monday after they were closed on March 24 in the view of coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi: Rajya Sabha staff wait for elevators at the secretariat, while standing in marked circles, in a bid to maintain #SocialDistancing. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariat resume work from today after they were shut on March 24 in the wake of #COVID19 outbreak. pic.twitter.com/hJEN8slpK4 - ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

11.47 am: Mumbai coronavirus news

Some field reporters in Mumbai have been tested COVID-19 positive, official sources told ANI, more details awaited.

11.37 am: Uttar Pradesh lockdown news

Moradabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO), DR. MC Garg announced on Monday that a COVID-19 positive doctor, who was undergoing treatment at Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) medical college in Moradabad, died on Sunday night.

11.26 am: Lockdown Kerala news: CM Pinarayi Vijayan chairs review meeting after letter from Centre

Kerala government is holding a review meeting at the Chief Minister's Office to take stock of the lockdown situation and discuss its relaxation after a warning letter from the central government. State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is chairing the meeting with Chief Secretary of the state and Kerala Police chief among other officials. The government is expected to make the required clarifications on the lockdown rules after the central government pulled up Kerala over lifting curbs in the state in violation of the Home Ministry guidelines.

11.16 am: Karnataka lockdown relaxation

Karnataka govt on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 21 midnight by issuing fresh orders. The government is considering a relaxation in lockdown after April 21 and the state cabinet that will meet on Monday is likely to discuss this, sources told PTI.

11.10 am: Lockdown relaxation in Bihar

The departments of Bihar government have resumed functioning from Monday, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Patna: The departments of Bihar government have resumed functioning from today, amid COVID19 lockdown period. pic.twitter.com/1ue0qhxauJ - ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

11.03 am: Spike in Gujarat coronavirus cases

108 fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Gujarat including 91 from Ahmedabad, taking the total tally in the state to 1,851.

10.57 am: Delhi lockdown relaxation

No relaxation in curbs as the Kejriwal government will take stock of the situation in its review meeting on April 27.

10.48 am: Manipur lockdown news

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has declared the state free of coronavirus. He said that last two COVID-19 patients have fully recovered and have tested negative.

10.39 am: Lockdown relaxation India: What's open, What's closed:

What's open:

Cargo, by air rail, air and sea

Carrier vehicles (Interstate transport)

Movement of migrant labourers within a state

Roadside eateries/Dhabas

IT services with 50% capacity

Electricians, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpentars

Private security and facility management services

Homes for children, Divyangs and elderly

What's shut

Education institutions

Air, rail and bus travel

Metro services

Restaurants, hotels, malls, cinema halls

Religious places

Liquor and tobacco shops

E-commerce for non-essential goods will be allowed

10.27 am: Kerala lockdown relaxation: Followed all rules, will explain to Centre, says Kerala ministry

Talking about central government's letter to Kerala flouting the lockdown rules, state minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Monday, "we have given relaxations abiding by the directions issued by Centre. Centre may have asked for an explanation due to some misunderstanding."

10.17 am: Lockdown relaxation news: Centre writes to all states asking not to violate orders

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has to all state governments directing them not to violate the Centre's lockdown orders. This diktat came after Kerala lifted curbs on some activities including restaurants.

10.05 am: Relaxation in lockdown: Ease of curbs in non-containment zones from Monday

The lockdown restrictions will be relaxed to some extent in parts of India from Monday, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his April 14 nationwide address. The restrictions will be eased in areas that are not COVID-19 hotspots. The curbs will be lifted for agricultural activities, daily-wage earners, health services and supply of essential goods will continue as usual though.

9.57 am: Coronavirus live updates: US death toll past 40,000-mark

The death toll in the United States crossed the 40,000 mark on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The running tally by the university showed the number of nationwide deaths at 40,585, including almost of them in New York.

9.52 am: Karnataka latest lockdown news

The Karnataka government has said that present lockdown measures will continue till April 21 midnight in the state and no new relaxations will be given till then. The government also said that it will issue a new order regarding the new relaxations before April 21st midnight.

9.45 am: Madhya Pradesh lockdown latest updates

After health department, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation in panic as an officer associated with preparing food for the poor tests COVID-19 positive.

9.35 am: India coronavirus cases: Death toll past 500, confirmed cases cross 17,000-mark

India reported 36 more COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours taking the toll to 543 while, the total number of confirmed cases have crossed the 17,000 mark. According to latest date by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 17,265 confirmed coronavirus cases in India currently including 14,175 active cases, while 2,546 have been cured and discharges and 1 migrated. On Sunday, 31 new deaths were reported in India.

9.24 am: Punjab lockdown latest news

Punjab government has allowed sand mining and stone crushing from Monday in an attempt to boost construction industry. Roadside eateries/Dhabas will also be allowed to open in non-containment zones. The government said that the sale of air conditioners, coolers, fans and their repair shops have been brought under the ambit of essential goods services and have been allowed to open.

9.16 am: West Bengal lockdown updates

The West Bengal government has issued guidelines for medical workers said that those working in hospitals especially government hospitals will not go home after they finish their respective duties as they will stay in their work headquarters. The circular said that all necessary arrangements have already been made for providing suitable boarding and lodging facilities to frontline medical personnel in the vicinity of their work places, to preclude the need for any daily commuting. The circular added that the workers will work one week and give on week off to enable them to rest and recuperate.

9.05 am: Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh

The state government will send buses to Kota, Rajasthan to bring back stranded students of the state back. Sheopur district collector has been tasked to make the required arrangements of the busses as Sehopur borders Rajasthan. The district administration has confirmed that the buses are being arranged, but the exact number of buses will hinge upon the number of students about whom the information is being gathered. 75 students stranded in Kota are from Sheopur alone. Meanwhile, 26 districts will open on Monday but worst affected hotspots will remain shut.

8.58 pm: Kerala lockdown news: Centre slams ease of curbs by Kerala govt

The Centre wrote to Kerala government after it allowed lifting of some activities which is in violation of the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry. The Kerala government had on April 17 circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures allowing opening of activities which are prohibited in its order. These include, the opening of local workshops, barber shops, restaurants, book stores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in cities/towns for shorter distance, two passengers in the back seat of four wheelers, pillion riding on scooters.

8.45 am: Pakistan PM targets Modi government; India hits back

India has slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's allegations of discrimination against Muslims in the country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Following Imran Khan's accusation that that the Indian government is deliberately targeting the Muslim community, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Monday, said the "Bizarre comments" was an attempt to shift focus from the "abysmal handling' of Pakistan's internal affairs. He added that Pakistan should focus on fighting the pandemic instead of attacking its neighbours.

The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Gerrmany. Yet more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of Modi Govt. - Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 19, 2020

8.30 am: India lockdown news

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States has conducted more COVID-19 tests than 10 other countries, including India, taken together. Trump added that the US continued to make steady progress in its war against coronavirus as the country has tested 4.28 million people so far, which is a record anywhere in the world. "We have done more testing than all of these countries combined -- France, United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, India, Austria, Australia, Sweden and Canada," Trump told reporters at a news conference in the White House. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the US have surpassed 40,000.