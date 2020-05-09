Coronavirus Highlights: Cabinet Secy to meet states, UTs on Sunday; India cases-59,662, Gujarat cases-7,797

India coronavirus news and lockdown highlights: The total COVID-19 cases in the country spiked to 59,662, including 39,834 active cases, 17,846 recoveries, 1 migrated patient and 1,981 deaths, with 3,320 new cases and 95 deaths in 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry in its daily briefing on coronavirus in the country, said that around 216 districts in India have not recorded any COVID-19 positive case till date. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has risen from 11 days from 9.9 days. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray refuted rumours that the Army will take over Mumbai to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Although, Thackeray acknowledged that the virus "chain" has not been broken in the state yet, but he also assured that adequate medical infrastructure was made available by his government, especially in Mumbai.

9.30 pm: Delhi coronavirus latest updates

Delhi government has issued orders to all Deputy Commissioners, government of Delhi on the release and inter-state movement of stranded persons related to Tablighi Jamaat from Delhi.

Government of Delhi issues orders to all Deputy Commissioners, Govt of Delhi on the release and inter-state movement of stranded persons related to Tablighi Jamaat from Delhi.

Kerala Government has issued Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) to observe complete shut down across the state on Sundays until further notice.

8.57 pm: Shimla Police has booked a person for sharing a false post on social media claiming that a chemist at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla had tested positive for COVID-19, informed Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap.

8.30 pm: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases

Madhya Pradesh Health Department reported 116 new COVID-19 cases in the state today. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has reached 3,457. Out of the total cases, 1,480 patients have recovered while 211 others succumbed to the virus. There are 625 containment areas in the state, the Health Department said. 8.21 pm: Coronavirus cases in India 62 CRPF personnel tested positve for coronavirus today. The total number of infected CRPF officials has reached 234, of which 231 are active cases. 8.13 pm: Gujarat coronavirus latest updates: 394 fresh coronavirus cases in Gujarat, state's tally rises to 7,797 In last 24 hours, Gujarat has reported 394 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, said the State Health Department. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 7,797 including 2,091 recoveries and 472 deaths. 7.51 pm: Haryana coroanvirus cases Number of coroanvirus cases in Haryana reached 675, including 376 active cases, 290 recoveries and 9 deaths. Doubling rate of cases in the state is 9 days said Haryana Health Department.

7.38 pm: Coroanvirus prevention

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold a video conference over containing COVID-19 with all states and union territories tomorrow at 10 am. Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries (Health) from states will join the meeting. Niti Aayog Member, Health Secretary, I&B Secretary, Member Secretary of NDMA will also be present.

7.28 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus latest updates: With 526 new cases, Tamil Nadu's coronavirus count reaches 6,535

Tamul Nadu reported 526 new cases of coronavirus and 4 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 6,535 and death toll to 44. Number of active cases in the state stands at 4,664 in the state. Of total cases, 1,867 cases are linked to Koyambedu market. 7.19 pm: Coronavirus lockdown

A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission carrying 177 Indians takes off from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur for Trichy, Tamil Nadu. 7.10 pm: Coronavirus vaccine

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) partners with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) for developing indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.

6.04 pm: Karnataka total cases, deaths

Karnataka Health Department reported 41 new coronavirus cases today. The total number of cases now stands at 794 including, 377 active cases, 30 deaths and 386 discharges. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) partners with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) for developing indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/exLP7p0sTB ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020 5.48 pm: Coronavirus Mumbai updates Vicky Nagpal, a car accessories shop owner in Mumbai has started manufacturing 'isolation covers' for taxis as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. He says it takes 2 hours to make and they are making 25 pieces everyday. 5.45 pm: CBSE board exams: Copy evaluation in 3,000 centres to take 50 days 3,000 CBSE schools in the country have been selected as evaluation centres, informed HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. From these centres, more than 1.5 crore answer sheets will be sent for evaluation to the homes of teachers. This process will be completed in approx 50 days. 5.37 pm: Mumbai coronavirus lockdown Migrant workers queue outside Samta Nagar Police Station in Mumbai for submitting their applications to return to their home states. 41 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Karnataka today, taking total number of cases to 794 including 30 deaths & 386 discharges. Number of active cases stands at 377: Karnataka Health Department pic.twitter.com/wVwINZz6EH ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020 5.28 pm: Kerala COVID-19 cases Two foreign returnees have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala today, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This takes total number of active cases in the state to 17. 5.04 pm: West Bengal coronavirus updates West Bengal government has given green signal to 10 trains carrying migrant workers to enter the state, said State Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay. A train will reach Malda from Telangana tomorrow. Government has also approved 6,000 inbound passes for small cars, he added. 5.02 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases Number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 1,930, even as number of active cases declined below the 1,000-mark to 999. The death toll in Andhra Pradesh stands at 44. The state saw 43 new cases and 3 deaths in the past 24 hours. 4.52 pm: West Bengal coronavirus cases West Bengal reported 108 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 1,786 and death toll to 99 in the state. Number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,243.

4.48 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases

Delhi High Court extends the interim bails granted to 2,177 under trial prisoners by another 45 days from the date of expiry of their interim bail period, in view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

4.44 pm: Coronavirus lockdown

Since March 2020, 9.13 crore farmers have been paid Rs 18,253 crore under PM-KISAN during the coroanvirius lockdown, stated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. About 3 crore farmers with agri loans amounting to Rs 4.22 lakh crore availed the benefit of the 3-month loan moratorium, the FM further said. This takes the total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha to 289.

4.33 pm: Coronavirus updates: Vande Bharat flight ready to leave Muskat

All 177 passengers and 4 infants have checked in and are ready to fly back home in the Vande Bharat Mission flight, informed Embassy of India in Muscat, Oman. Three mortal remains are also being sent back in today's repatriation flight to Kochi, the Embassy added.

4.18 pm: Delhi coronavirus news

Delhi government declares Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh; Saroj Medical Institute, Rohini Sector-19; and Khushi Hospital, Dwarka as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. The government roped in these hospitals due to shortage of isolation beds in private hospitals in Delhi. 4.12 pm: Bengaluru lockdown updates

Migrant workers reach Chikkabanavara Railway Station in Bengaluru to take a Shramik train for Darbhanga in Bihar.

4.06 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases, total recoveries

Uttar Pradesh reported the total number of active coroanvirus cases in the state, as of today, at 1,800 and 1,399 recoveries. Our average recovery rate stands at around 43 per cent as against national average of 30 per cent, said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. 4.01 pm: Amit Shah clarifies on rumours about his health

3.58 pm: Nodia coronavirus updates

Oppo's manufacturing facility in Greater Noida resumed operations today with around 200 workers who were brought to factory in buses. Maintenance work has begun before resuming complete operations. Government has allowed factories to operate with reduced workforce. 3.47 pm: Coronavirus treatment

Government will conduct a clinical trial to assess the efficacy of Ayurvedic drug Ashwagandha as a preventive drug among healthcare professionals and high-risk coronavirus individuals in comparison to hydroxychloroquine. This will undertaken as a joint initiative by the ministries of AYUSH, health, and science and technology through the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), with technical support from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

3.45 pm: Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight from Dhaka lands in Delhi

An Air India flight from Dhaka, Bangladesh under the Vande Bharat Mission has landed at the Delhi airport. The flight brought back 129 Indians. 3.42 pm: Coronavirus news

Two software engineers in Patan, Gujarat have developed 'Dhar-Bot', a mechanised trolley. It has been deployed at GMERS Medical College and Hospital as a precautionary measure to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 to the hospital staff.

3.33 pm: Coronavirus cases in India

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reported 13 fresh cases of novel coronavirus among its personnel on Saturday, taking the number of infected CISF personnel to 48. Of them, 31 CISF personnel were working in Delhi Metro protection unit. Of them, 31 CISF personnel were working in Delhi Metro protection unit. 3.28 pm: Coronavirus news: No proposal to run Shramik trains to West Bengal Amid a slugfest over transportation of stranded migrants to West Bengal, Indian Railways on Saturday said there was no proposal on record so far with it to run any more 'Shramik Special' trains to the state. The reaction came shortly after the TMC said they have already planned to run eight trains to ferry migrants from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Telangana. The party had claimed that the trains will run from Hyderabad to Malda on Saturday at 3 pm. 3.25 pm: Coroanvirus Lockdown: West Bengal circle higest grosser in small savings West Bengal circle has emerged as the highest grosser in small savings mobilisation during the coroanvirus lockdown, acting Chief Post Master General (CPMG) Niraj Kumar said. The West Bengal circle also includes Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar. 3.18 pm: Liquor home delivery in Punjab "Home delivery of liquor will create a bad impact on women, elderly people and children. We fought our 2017 elections on the promise that we will make a 'Nasha Mukt' Punjab. I believe that CM will also look into it," Mamta Ashu, Congress Councillor and wife of Punjab Minister BB Ashu, told ANI. 3.16 pm: Coroanvirus Lockdown: Crime rate goes down in Goa Crime rate has gone down as much as 67 per cent in Goa during the coronavirus lockdown, Shobit Saxena, SP Special Branch, told ANI. During the lockdown period, drug seizure has also gone down completely as tourists have gone out and there is no demand, he added. 3.10 pm: Kerala coroanvirus latest updates We have arranged institutional quarantine facilities for 5,000 people who will be repatriated and come from red zone areas of other states, said Thiruvanathapuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan. People returning to the state will be kept in quarantine for 14 days, he added.

2.51 pm: Liquor sales in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government has filed moved the Supreme Court challenging Madras High Court's order that directed the closure of all state-run liquor shops. In its order yesterday, the Madras High Court had directed all liquor shops in the state to close and recommended online sale during coronavirus lockdown.

2.35 pm: India coronavirus

Air India's first evacuation flight to bring back stranded Indians from abroad will take off from London for Mumbai on Saturday. Screening of passengers underway.

Air India's first evacuation flight from London will be taking off for Mumbai today. Screening of passengers underway.

2.25 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus cases: 4 more people infected

Uttarakhand recorded 4 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the total count of positive cases to 67, the state health department said.

4 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Uttarakhand today; taking the total number of positive cases to 67: State Health Department

2.18 pm: Coronavirus latest updates

13 more CISF personnel test COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 48, CISF said on Saturday. (ANI reports)

2.13 pm: Punjab coronavirus latest updates

Restaurants and eateries opened in Ludhiana on Saturday after district magistrate allowed the opening of restaurants, eateries, ice cream shops, sweet shops and juice shops in the district from 7am to 7pm only for home delivery.

Punjab: Restaurants and eateries opened in Ludhiana today after district magistrate allowed the opening of restaurants, eateries, ice cream shops, sweet shops and juice shops in the district from 7am to 7pm only for home delivery.

1.58 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Indigo announces pay cuts beginning May

Indigo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in a mail to the airline's employees that their salaries will be cut under a "limited, graded leave without pay programme" for 3 months beginning May.

1.49 pm: Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases to peak inJune-July, says AIIMS Director

AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Gulleria said on Thursday thatthe coronavirus cases will likely peak in the months of June and July adding that the rise in cases will come because of more testing across states.

1.39 pm: Coronavirus vaccine: Italian scientists claim to have developed world's first COVID-19 vaccine

A team of Italian scientists has claimed to have developed world's first vaccine to treat coronavirus patients. The scientists at Rome's Spallanzani Hospital have claimed that they are the first in the world to neutralise the virus with the drug they have developed and that the initial results were "encouraging and beyond expectations." The vaccine is currently in is an advanced stage of testing and the human trials will begin after the summer gets over

1.26 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Doubling rate of corona cases jump to 11 days against 9.9 days last week, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that India's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has risen to 11 days against 9.9 days last week. He added that the country's recovery rate has jumped to 29.9%, while fatality rate is at 3.3%, which are good indicators.

1.16 pm: Delhi coronavirus updates

COVID-19 positive Delhi government officials and their families will get "exclusive" treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGHHS), as per a notice issued by hospital.

1.08 pm: Coronavirus deaths in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday that the total death toll in the national capital stands at 68 so far. He added that there is no point of fudging or hiding data related to coronavirus.

1.03 pm: Assam Coronavirus cases: 15 more people test COVID-19 positive in last 48 hours

Assam registered 15 fresh coronavirus cases in last 48 hours, taking the total count of positive cases in the state to 59. Out of these 15 new cases, 10 are reported from Cachar district and 5 from Guwahati.

12.55 pm: Bengaluru coronavirus lockdown update: Karnataka allows liquor sale

Karnataka government has allowed restaurants, pubs & bars to sell liquor at retail prices, only in takeaway form till May 17. Venkatesh Babu, a bar owner says, "We welcome this move, from last 2 months our shop was closed due to #coronavirus & we were suffering losses".

Bengaluru: Karnataka government has allowed restaurants, pubs & bars to sell liquor at retail prices, only in takeaway form till May 17. Venkatesh Babu, a bar owner says,"We welcome this move, from last 2 months our shop was closed due to #coronavirus & we were suffering losses".

12.45 pm: Chandigarh coronavirus news

11 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the total count of positive cases to 159.

12.39 pm: Coronavirus cases latest updates

Nearly 500 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officials tested COVID-19 positive.

12.29 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases

57 fresh infection cases reported in the state till 9 am on Saturday

Here is the city wise tally list:-

Jaipur: 15

Udaipur: 20

Pali: 3

Kota: 1

Ajmer: 11

Churu: 2

Barmer: 1

Rajsamand: 2

Jalore: 1

Dausa: 1

12.17 pm: Coronavirus live updates

Day-3 of Vande Bharat Mission, see full schedule

Dubai to Chennai

Chennai arrival: 12:25 am

London to Mumbai

Mumbai arrival: 1:30 am (10th May)

Dhaka to Delhi

Delhi arrival: 3 pm

Kuwait to Hyderabad

Hyderabad arrival: 6:30 pm

Kuwait to Cochin

Cochin arrival: 9:15 pm

Kaula Lampur to Trichy

Trichy arrival: 9:40 pm.

Muscat to Cochin

Cochin arrival: 8:50 pm

Doha to Cochin

Cochin arrival: 1:40 am (10th May)

Sharjah to Lucknow

Lucknow arrival: 8:50 pm

12.09 am: Coronavirus cases worldwide

The total count of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 4 million-mark, while the death toll stands at 2.76 lakh.

12.03 pm: Kanpur coronavirus update

Construction work for Kanpur Metro Project has resumed amid corona lockdown. Jaidi, Kanpur Joint Metro Manager says, "For now work has started only inside our barricaded casting yard. All precautions are being taken".

Kanpur: Construction work for Kanpur Metro Project has resumed amid #CoronaLockdown. Jaidi, Kanpur Joint Metro Manager says, "For now work has started only inside our barricaded casting yard. All precautions are being taken".

11.59: Coronavirus India cases live updates: Check state-wise tally here:

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India with 19,063 COVID-19 cases and 731 deaths

Gujarat follows suit with 7,402 cases and 449 deaths

Delhi is the third worst-hit state with 6,318 cases and 68 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh with 3,341 cases, 200 deaths

Rajasthan 3,579 cases, 101 deaths

Tamil Nadu-6,009 cases, 40 deaths

Uttar Pradesh (UP)-3,214 cases, 66 deaths

Andhra Pradesh-1,887 cases, 41 deaths

Telangana 1,133 cases, 29 deaths

West Bengal-1,678 cases, 160 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)- 823 cases, 9 deaths

Karnataka- 753 cases, 30 deaths

Kerala- 503 cases, 4 deaths

Bihar-571 cases, 5 deaths

Punjab-1,731 cases, 29 deaths

Haryana-647 cases, 8 deaths

11.49 am: Maharashtra coronavirus latest updates: 714 cops test positive

Maharashtra Police said on Saturday that 714 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, of which 648 are active cases, 61 recovered & 5 deaths. There have been 194 incidents of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period and 689 accused have been arrested for the same.

714 police personnel have tested positive for #COVID19 in the state, of which 648 are active cases, 61 recovered & 5 deaths. There have been 194 incidents of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period & 689 accused have been arrested for the same: Maharashtra Police

11.39 am: Coronavirus in India: State-wise status

Top 5 states in the country by recovery:

Maharashtra (3,470)

Delhi (2,020)

Gujarat (1,872)

Rajasthan (1,916)

Tamil Nadu (1,605)

11.28 am: India coronavirus updates

High Commission of India in Bangladesh said on Saturday the citizens bound for Delhi have reached the airport in Dhaka to board the Air India flight to return home. 129 passengers are booked for the flight.

Our citizens bound for Delhi have reached the airport in Dhaka. #VandeBharatMission will be taking them home today. 129 Passengers are booked for the Air India flight: High Commission of India in Bangladesh

11.18 am: Jharkhand coronavirus updates: 21 cases reported on Friday; highest 1-day jump

Jharkhand recorded 21 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the biggest single-day spike in its coronavirus infections. Out of the 455f swab samples tested during the day, 21 came out positive for the COVID-19 infection, Dr. D K Singh, Director, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) said. The total count of positive cases now stands at 153 in the state, officials said. (PTI)

11.08 am: India coronavirus live updates: State-wise status

Five worst-affected states in India by deaths:

Maharashtra (731)

Gujarat (449)

Madhya Pradesh (200)

West Bengal (160)

Rajasthan (101)

10.59 am: Gujrat coronavirus latest updates: AIIMS director heads for Ahmedabad following jump in COVID-19 cases

With the mounting number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths in Gujarat, AIIMS Director, Dr. Randeep Guleria along with medical experts from the facility have rushed to Ahmedabad to provide expert guidance to medicos there on COVID-19 management.

Read more here: Coronavirus in Gujarat: AIIMS director heads for Ahmedabad following sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths

10.49 am: 600 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in Tamil Nadu in 24 hours

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 6,009 along with 40 deaths, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

10.39 am: Gujarat coronavirus cases

390 new cases, 24 deaths reported in 24 hours in Gujarat. Total count of confirmed cases jumps to 7,402, with death toll at 449, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

10.28 am: Coronavirus in India: Learn to live with COVID-19, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that people have to learn to live with coronavirus infection. Addressing the media at the government's routine daily briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said that the preventive guidelines against the COVID-19 pandemic "need to be implemented as behaviroal changes." He added, "If we follow the dos and don'ts, we may not reach peak in number of COVID-19 cases and our curve may remain flat."

10.22 am: Delhi lockdown news

Police personnel check IDs and passes of people as they commute through Delhi-Ghazipur border, amid coronavirus lockdown.

Delhi: Police personnel check IDs and passes of people as they commute through Delhi-Ghazipur border, amid #CoronavirusLockdown.

10.14 am: Mumbai coronavirus cases: 748 more people test positive

Mumbai which is the worst-affected city not only in Maharashtra, but in India recorded 748 fresh COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. Out of the 25 deaths, 18 coronavirus patients had co-morbidities, 13 are male, 12 female.

10.09 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

With 1,089 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, Maharashtra's total count of confirmed cases jumped to 19,063 on Saturday, while the death toll climbed to 731 in the state, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.59: Noida coronavirus lockdown: 800 factories reopen, but with limited operations

Noida authority has allowed 800 factories to begin operations but with limited operations in line with strict guidelines by the state government. Samsung said on Friday that it has been allowed to open its Noida Sector 81 factory.

9.49 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases

Rajasthan recorded 57 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total count of positive cases to 3,636, while death toll stands at 101, said the state health department.

57 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported today taking the total number of positive cases to 3636. Death toll is at 103: Rajasthan Health Department

9.39 am: Coronavirus live updates

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) issues revised discharge policy for #COVID19 patients.

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) issues revised discharge policy for #COVID19 patients.

9.29 am: Delhi coronavirus cases jump to 6,318 on Saturday along with 68 deaths,

Delhi recorded 338 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in 24 hours taking the total count to 6,318 in the national capital, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. 448 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the national capital on Thursday, the single spike in one day.

Also Read: Delhi's coronavirus tally jumps to 6,318; 338 new cases reported in 24 hours

9.19 am: Coronavirus in India: Cases will peak in June-July, says AIIMS Director

The COVID-19 cases will peak between June and July, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Gulleria said on Thursday adding that the rise in the number of cases will come due to more testing across states

9.10 am: Liquor shops i.n Assam: Alcohol to get costlier as state govt hikes excise duty by 25%

The Assam government has taken the decision to hike the excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 25%, state Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said after a cabinet meet on Friday. The decision has been taken to increase the state government's revenues in the wake of economic crisis due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. This will help the Assam government mop up an addition income of Rs 1,000 crore.

Read more here: Lockdown 3.0: Alcohol to cost more in Assam; state govt hikes excise duty by 25 per cent

9.02 am: Totola coronavirus deaths in India

The country reported 95 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,981. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 731 deaths.

8.55 am: Total coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours

India recorded 3,320 fresh COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of confirmed cases to 59,662 on Saturday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

8.45 am: Coronavirus cases in India approach 60,000-mark

The total COVID-19 cases in the country spiked to 59,662, including 39,834 active cases, 17,846 recoveries, 1 migrated and 1,981 deaths. The Union Health Ministry in its daily briefing on coronavirus in the country, said that around 216 districts in India have not recorded any COVID-19 positive case till date.

8.30 am: Maharashtra coronavirus latest updates: CM Uddhav Thackeray refutes rumours of Army taking over Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray refuted rumours that the Army will take over Mumbai to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Although, Thackeray acknowledged that the virus "chain" has not been broken in the state yet, but he also assured that adequate medical infrastructure was made available by his government, especially in Mumbai.