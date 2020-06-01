Coronavirus Live Updates: Biggest spike of 8,392 cases in 24 hours; COVID-19 tally surges to 1.9 lakh

Coronavirus in India Updates: India saw the highest single-day spike of 8,392 new COVID-19 cases and 230 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535, including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured or discharged or migrated and 5,394 deaths, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suggests. The country registered 8,380 new infections reported Saturday. The government has allowed opening of economy with unlock 1.0 from today, while putting in place stringent restrictions in containment zones.

Check out all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic in India on BusinessToday.In live blog

10.45 AM: Haryana extends lockdown by 30 more days

The state government has extended lockdown in containment zones till June 30. Restricted areas to be opened in phased manner in accordance with provisions of National Disaster Management Act & guidelines issued by District Magistrate&concerned department: Chief Minister's Office, Haryana.

10.30 AM: BusinessToday.In coronavirus tracker

10.17 AM: India now 7th worst-hit country

India is nearing the 2 lakh mark after witnessing a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases. At 1,90,535 cases, India is the seventh worst hit country in the world, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. India has 93,322 active cases with 91,818 discharges and 5,394 deaths.

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: India now 7th worst-hit country as count nears 2 lakh cases

10.07 AM: Total 38,37,207 samples have been tested in India till now, of which 1,00,180 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, says the ICMR.

10.02 PM: COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand

A total of 25 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to 635, says the State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

9.45 AM: Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, to convene shortly. It will be the first meeting of the Union Cabinet after the Central Government entered into its second year in office.

9.38 AM: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh has reached 503, including 388 active cases, 114 discharged and 1 death, the State Health Department has revealed.

9.30 AM: A spike of 8,392 new COVID-19 cases and 230 deaths in the last 24 hours in India. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,90,535.

9.13 AM: Unlock 1.0 Haryana guidelines

Haryana government has decided to extend the lockdown in the containment zones till June 30, 2020

It has also been decided to open the restricted areas in a phased manner

There will be no restriction on inter-state and inter-district movement of persons and goods

The shops will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm.

The sports activities can begin from 5 am as against the earlier directions of 7 am. However, the earlier instructions issued with regard to sports activities will continue.

Wearing of face mask is compulsory in public places, work places and during transport. Also, individuals must maintain minimum distance of 6 feet in public places.

Shopkeepers will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than five persons at one time.

Besides, large public gatherings or congregations continue to remain prohibited.

9.10 AM: Govt issues offices guidelines

The temperature of all staff and visitors entering office should be checked daily with a thermal scanner/infrared thermometer

All the windows in the office should be kept open to keep the air circulating.

All office workers should wear at least triple-layer mask/ surgical mask throughout office hours.

All officers and staff in the office should avoid touching their nose, eyes and mouth frequently to prevent infection.

If you have a cough/cold, use tissue paper or a handkerchief. The handkerchief should be clean and washed. Handkerchiefs should be washed and cleaned daily. Handkerchiefs must be used while sneezing and coughing. Immediately after using the tissue paper, put it in a closed trash can and wash your hands thoroughly.

The distance between two employees in the office should be at least 3 feet. If needed, the seating arrangement should be altered.

It is mandatory for all visitors entering the office to wear a mask at all times.

Sanitiser should be provided near the entrance of the office and soap/handwash should be provided in each washroom.

Everyone should wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. Wash hands thoroughly with the soap every two hours as well as after using the toilet.

Frequently used things such as elevator buttons, bells, tables, stools and other office equipment should be wiped clean with 2% sodium hypochlorite solution three times a day.

All computers, printers, scanners etc. in the office should be wiped clean twice a day. These items should be sterilized with a sanitizer containing 70% alcohol.

Wash office regularly with soap and water. While doing this, the cleaner should use gloves, rubber boots and triple-layer mask and if the work is done, immediately remove all and dispose off the bio-medical waste according to the rules and wash the hands thoroughly.

COVID infection prevention guidelines should be posted at places where they are visible.

9.05 AM: INS Jalashwa to bring back Indians

INS Jalashwa arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka today to bring back Indian citizens stranded overseas. The ship is expected to embark approximately 700 Indian nationals. Earlier, INS Jalashwa had repatriated 1286 citizens from Male, Maldives.

Operation #SamudraSetu: INS Jalashwa arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka today to bring back Indian citizens stranded overseas. The ship is expected to embark approximately 700 Indian nationals. Earlier, INS Jalashwa had repatriated 1286 citizens from Male, Maldives. pic.twitter.com/265dB8hyoj ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020 9.00 AM: Heavy traffic jam seen outside a vegetable market in Mumbai's Sion area. Maharashtra Government has extended the #COVID19 lockdown till 30th June in the state. Maharashtra: Heavy traffic jam seen outside a vegetable market in Mumbai's Sion area.



Maharashtra Government has extended the #COVID19 lockdown till 30th June in the state. pic.twitter.com/5MBhfzWPNt ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020 8.45 AM: Wajid Khan dies due to coronavirus Music composer, director and singer Wajid Khan died in the wee hours of Monday in a city hospital at the age of 42. He tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. Khan, of the famous Sajid-Wajid music composer duo, also suffered from kidney complications and had undergone kidney transplant a few months ago. Also read: Music composer Wajid Khan dies due to coronavirus, kidney ailments 8.32 AM: Police check passes and IDs of people entering the district at Noida-Delhi border near Delhi's Mayur Vihar Extension area. Gautam Budh Nagar: Police check passes and IDs of people entering the district at Noida-Delhi border near Delhi's Mayur Vihar Extension area. pic.twitter.com/l7Opkqzkjn ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2020

8.30 AM: Coronavirus in the US

US records 598 coronavirus deaths, bringing its total to 104,356 since the pandemic began, with 1,788,762 overall cases of the virus, far more than any other nation. - AFP