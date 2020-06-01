Coronavirus Live Updates: Biggest spike of 8,392 cases in 24 hours; COVID-19 tally surges to 1.9 lakh

Coronavirus in India Updates: India saw the highest single-day spike of 8,392 new COVID-19 cases and 230 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535, including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured or discharged or migrated and 5,394 deaths, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suggests. The country registered 8,380 new infections reported Saturday. The government has allowed opening of economy with unlock 1.0 from today, while putting in place stringent restrictions in containment zones.
Check out all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic in India on BusinessToday.In live blog
10.45 AM: Haryana extends lockdown by 30 more days
The state government has extended lockdown in containment zones till June 30. Restricted areas to be opened in phased manner in accordance with provisions of National Disaster Management Act & guidelines issued by District Magistrate&concerned department: Chief Minister's Office, Haryana.
10.30 AM: BusinessToday.In coronavirus tracker
10.17 AM: India now 7th worst-hit country
India is nearing the 2 lakh mark after witnessing a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases. At 1,90,535 cases, India is the seventh worst hit country in the world, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. India has 93,322 active cases with 91,818 discharges and 5,394 deaths.
Also read: Coronavirus crisis: India now 7th worst-hit country as count nears 2 lakh cases
10.07 AM: Total 38,37,207 samples have been tested in India till now, of which 1,00,180 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, says the ICMR.
10.02 PM: COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand
A total of 25 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to 635, says the State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.
9.45 AM: Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, to convene shortly. It will be the first meeting of the Union Cabinet after the Central Government entered into its second year in office.
9.38 AM: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh has reached 503, including 388 active cases, 114 discharged and 1 death, the State Health Department has revealed.
9.30 AM: A spike of 8,392 new COVID-19 cases and 230 deaths in the last 24 hours in India. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,90,535.
9.13 AM: Unlock 1.0 Haryana guidelines
9.10 AM: Govt issues offices guidelines
9.05 AM: INS Jalashwa to bring back Indians
INS Jalashwa arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka today to bring back Indian citizens stranded overseas. The ship is expected to embark approximately 700 Indian nationals. Earlier, INS Jalashwa had repatriated 1286 citizens from Male, Maldives.
Operation #SamudraSetu: INS Jalashwa arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka today to bring back Indian citizens stranded overseas. The ship is expected to embark approximately 700 Indian nationals. Earlier, INS Jalashwa had repatriated 1286 citizens from Male, Maldives. pic.twitter.com/265dB8hyojANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020
9.00 AM: Heavy traffic jam seen outside a vegetable market in Mumbai's Sion area. Maharashtra Government has extended the #COVID19 lockdown till 30th June in the state.
Maharashtra: Heavy traffic jam seen outside a vegetable market in Mumbai's Sion area.ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020
Maharashtra Government has extended the #COVID19 lockdown till 30th June in the state. pic.twitter.com/5MBhfzWPNt
8.45 AM: Wajid Khan dies due to coronavirus
Music composer, director and singer Wajid Khan died in the wee hours of Monday in a city hospital at the age of 42. He tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. Khan, of the famous Sajid-Wajid music composer duo, also suffered from kidney complications and had undergone kidney transplant a few months ago.
Also read: Music composer Wajid Khan dies due to coronavirus, kidney ailments
8.32 AM: Police check passes and IDs of people entering the district at Noida-Delhi border near Delhi's Mayur Vihar Extension area.
Gautam Budh Nagar: Police check passes and IDs of people entering the district at Noida-Delhi border near Delhi's Mayur Vihar Extension area. pic.twitter.com/l7OpkqzkjnANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2020
8.30 AM: Coronavirus in the US
US records 598 coronavirus deaths, bringing its total to 104,356 since the pandemic began, with 1,788,762 overall cases of the virus, far more than any other nation. - AFP
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today