Coronavirus lockdown: 12-year-old girl walks 100 km, dies before reaching home

Jamlo Makdam, a 12-year-old girl died while on a 150 km long trip from a Telangana village to her home in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Makdam and a group of people, who work in chilli fields in Kannaiguda village in Telangana, started walking on April 15. She died near Bhandarpal village in Bijapur on April 18 morning.

According to a health official, her samples tested negative for coronavirus and it is possible that Makdam could have died due to electrolyte imbalance. Bijapur Chief Medical and Health Official BR Pujari also stated that the distance between her place of work in Telangana and her home town in Bijapur is 150 kilometres and she died approximately 50 kilometres away from her native village.

Makdam had a meal on Saturday morning but complained of stomach ache and uneasiness later and died around 10 am, PTI reported. Pujari said those who were walking along have informed that the girl did not have a proper meal, which might have led to muscular fatigue and the viscera samples had been preserved for further investigation.

Jamlo was the only child of Andoram (32) and Sukamati Makdam (30), who survive on the forest produce collected. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for Jamlo Makdam's family.

