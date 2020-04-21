Delhi coronavirus: Hotspots rise to 84; check out complete list here

The number of coronavirus containment zones in Delhi rose to 84 after five new areas were added to the list. In the updated list, the health department included Lane 24-28 of Tughlaqabad Extension, Block - G of Jahangirpuri, Flat number 265 to 500 of Sanjay Enclave, Block 34 of Trilokpuri, and Block AF of Shalimar Bagh, in the red zones. The highest number of containment districts are in the West district, having 14 containment zones.





5 more areas of Delhi added to the list of #COVID19 containment zones in the last 24 hours. The number of containment zones in the national capital is now at 84. pic.twitter.com/xFsF2OCqVD â ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has risen lately. As per the health ministry report, Delhi reported 2,081 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 47 deaths so far. In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Aam Aadmi Party government has started the use of rapid antibody test kits in the containment zones.

Also read: Coronavirus India live updates: Raebareli records 33 new COVID-19 cases in one day; UP tally rises to 1,258

"From Monday, we started using the 42,000 rapid testing kits which we received on Sunday. We had its trial and training at the LNJP Hospital. First, we used the kits in the Nabi Karim containment zone in the Central district. We collected more than 60 samples, all of which returned negative," the health department told IANS.

Also read: Coronavirus in Delhi: Deadly virus reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan; 125 families quarantined

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown India: Does your district fall in 'red zone' hotspots? Check out full list here

Here is a list of Delhi's 84 hotspots: