Coronavirus lockdown 2.0: PM Modi's 7-point appeal to Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in his address to the nation that the lockdown will be extended till May 3. Not only did the Prime Minister announce the extension of nationwide lockdown, he also asked Indians to cooperate in the fight against coronavirus. The Prime Minister spoke of seven ways to cooperate. "If we Indians will keep patience and follow the rules, then we can defeat the coronavirus pandemic. With this faith, towards the end, I am asking your support on 7 points," he said.

Here's the 7-point appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

1. As coronavirus is more common among people with weak immunity and senior citizens, PM has appealed to the citizens to take 'extra care' of senior citizens in their family, especially those who suffer from diseases.

2. Prime Minister urged the people to comply with the restrictions enforced during the lockdown as "Social distancing and lockdown have given India a major benefit".

3. Apart from taking special care of senior citizens, he urged the people to adopt guidelines issued by the Ayush Ministry to boost immunity.

4. He requested the people to download the Aarogya Setu App launched by the central government to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. PM also urged the people to convince their fellow citizens to download this app. The Aarogya Setu App is available both on Google Play Store and Apple App store.

5. Apart from appealing Indians to follow Ayush guidelines to increase immunity and to respect the frontlline workers, the Prime Minister also appealed to them to "Help the poor within their means and fulfill their basic needs such as food."

6. He also asked businessmen and companies to not terminate their employees in this time of crisis.

7. In this appeal, the Prime Minister has urged the people to respect 'corona warriors', i.e, doctors, nurses, sweepers and police officers on ground.

As of April 14, 08:00 am, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 10,363. Out of these, 8,988 are active cases and 339 people have died due to novel coronavirus. According to the Health Ministry data, 1,035 people have been cured or discharged and 1 patient has migrated.

