Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Lockdown extended till May 31 as cases continue to rise

Maharashtra on Sunday extended lockdown till May 31 to contain the spread of life-threatening coronavirus. The relaxations will be allowed with guidelines in areas demarcated as green and orange zones, the Maharashtra government said in an order released Sunday. "Government has taken measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and expedite the work, the lockdown has been extended in Maharashtra," the order states.

"The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course," the order added. The move came amid the rising number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state. Among all the states, Maharashtra is worst hit by coronavirus.

One-third of the country's coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra. On Saturday, the coronavirus cases in the state crossed the 30,000-mark as it reported 1,606 new cases in a single day. With a jump of 884 cases, Mumbai's total cases reached 18,555. Mumbai, the worst-hit city, saw a jump of 884 cases on Saturday.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25. India reported 4,987 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the highest 1-day spike, with 120 deaths in a day as the country gears to enter its fourth phase of lockdown. Moreover, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to announce the lockdown 4.0 guidelines today.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made announcements under the economic stimulus package about seven steps taken by the Centre related to MGNREGA, health and education related steps, business and COVID-19, decriminalisation of the Companies Act, ease of doing business, public sector enterprises, and state govt resources.

