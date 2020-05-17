Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown 4.0 guideline likely today: FM's 5th presser at 11 am; India's tally-85,940

Coronavirus cases in India latest updates: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to announce the guidelines of lockdown 4.0 on Sunday. According to sources, the fourth phase of the lockdown is likely to last for two more weeks, until May 31 and the government is expected to allow buses, taxis, cabs and autos to ply in red, orange and green zones, except for containment zones. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold 5th press briefing at 11 am on Sunday to unveil the government's Rs 20 lakh crore special economic stimulus package. The finance minister is likely to focus on announcing measures for the hospitality sector which is 10% of our GDP and employees around 5 crore people. The fourth tranche of the government's economic booster focused on big structural reforms.

India topped China's tally on Saturday as the country's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 85,940, according to Union Health Ministry. The tally includes 53,035 active cases, 30,152 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 2,752 deaths.

9.07 am: Coronavirus lockdown updates: Which states favour lockdown, which not

Some states want more relaxations in the lockdown restrictions, while others favour an extension until the end of May in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The Mizoram and Punjab governments have already extended the lockdown until May 31. In Mumbai and Pune as well, the lockdown has been extended until May 31. Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam, and Telangana want the lockdown to continue, whereas Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala want more relaxations in the 4th phase of lockdown set to begin from May 18.

8.55 am: India's coronavirus cases cross China's tally

8.46 am: FM Nirmala Sitharaman 5th press briefing today, focus likely on hospitality sector

8.38 am: Lockdown 4.0 post May 17: What to expect?

