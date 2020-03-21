Coronavirus crisis: Mary Kom breaks quarantine to attend breakfast with President Kovind

Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom, Rajya Sabha member and boxer, broke the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule put in place by the government to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus in India. She attended a breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on March 18, even though she was supposed to be under home quarantine.

The Indian Boxing team, which Mary Kom is a part of, had returned from the Asian Olympic Qualifier in Jordan on March 13 and was to be home quarantined for 14 days according to the direction of the Boxing Federation of India. Mary Kom was home quarantined on in her Delhi Residence on March 13, reports Scroll.

BJP Member of Parliament Dushyant Singh was also present at the breakfast with the President Kovind. Singh is suspected of carrying the coronavirus as he had met with singer Kanika Kapoor, who on Friday was tested positive for COVID-19, a couple of days before the breakfast with the President.

Mary Kom, in a statement, admitted that she had attended the President's event. "I am home since I came back from Jordan. I only attended the President's event and did not meet Dushyant or shake hands with. My quarantine after Jordan ends but I'm going to be at home only for the next 3-4 days," said Mary Kom in her statement.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of cases in India has reached 298. Globally, the number has climbed up to 2,76,678 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including around 11,000 deaths.

Only 22 people have been treated for the coronavirus and discharged from the hospitals, these include the three people who were treated in Kerala last month.

So far, four people in the country have died due to the deadly virus. The latest victim is a 70-year-old man from Punjab. The other three victims are a 64-year-old man in Maharashtra, a 76-year-old man in Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman in the national capital.

