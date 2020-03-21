Coronavirus: Singer Kanika Kapoor leaves behind trail of possible infection; MPs quarantined

BJP Member of Parliament Dushyant Singh had attended a party in Lucknow with Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Two days after coming in contact with Kanika Kapoor, Singh had met with multiple MPs and even President Ram Nath Kovind, thus leaving behind a trail of possible COVID-19 infection.

According to reports, Dushyant Singh has self-isolated himself and so has his mother Vasundhara Raje, who is the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Raje was also present at the party.

It is expected that more MPs will go into self-quarantine as realize they met Dushatant Singh in Parliament.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, who has self-quarantined himself, said, "Two days ago I was sitting with Dushyant Singh for over two-and-a-half hours during the transport standing committee meeting." Varun Gandhi has also quarantined himself as he was sitting next to Dushyant Singh during a Lok Sabha session and also attended a birthday party with him.

Other MPs, who have gone into self-isolation include AAP Member Sanjay Singh, Congress leaders Deepender Hooda and Jitin Prasada, an NDTV report. The President has also cancelled all appointments. The health department officials are trying to track all the people who might have possibly met Dushyant Singh.

UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who also come in contact with Kanika Kapoor, has also put himself in quarantine. Jai Pratap Singh further came in contact with 3 Members of Legislative Assembly and over 50 media personnel during a press conference in Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida.

Reports suggest the Bay Doll singer also met with Manoj Kumar, head of Lucknow's Bank of Baroda Latush Red Branch, two days before she was diagnosed. The bank employees have now requested Kumar to go into isolation.

Meanwhile, the singer, who's admitted at Lucknow's KGMU (King George's Medical University), has been booked for negligence and disobeying the order issued by a public servant. The FIR filed at the Sarojini Nagar police station on Friday is based on the complaint filed by the Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow. One more case has been registered against the singer in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: British FM Rishi Sunak outlines 'unprecedented' wage cover for UK businesses

Also Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Positive cases spike to 258; fresh cases from Kerala, Rajasthan