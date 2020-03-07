Coronavirus: Maha FDA bans N95 sale without prescriptions

While addressing the Jan Aushadhi Diwas interaction today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about coronavirus related challenges and how it was important to greet each other using Namaste to avoid the spread of coronavirus using human contact.

Prime Minister also appealed to his countrymen that they should stay away from fake news regarding coronavirus. India has reported a total of 33 coronavirus cases so far, the two latest cases were reported from Punjab. Around 29,607 people have been kept under observation at the Integrated Disease Surveillanec Programme (IDSP) for novel coronavirus till March 5.

02:40 pm: Here are 52 testing sites for COVID-19 across India

The Indian Council of Medical Research has released a list of 52 testing sites for COVID-19. For easy access and dissemination, the ICMR has uploaded a PDF file for the same on its official website-icmr.nic.in. These labs also help in sample collection and not just testing.

02:25 pm: Telangana Health Minister reviews preparedness for coronavirus at govt hospital

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender is reviewing preparedness for COVID-19 at a state run hospital where a 24-year old man who tested positive for COVID-19 and other suspects are being treated. Rajender also interacted with the patients. His visit comes at a time when the entire nation is in a mode of panic over coronavirus and its spread. The minister was seen wearing a mask during his visit to the hospital, according to news agency PTI.

02: 10 pm: Maharashtra FDA bans N95 sales without prescription

In an attempt to counter the panic buying and hoarding of N95 masks amid the novel coronavirus scare, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration has imposed a ban on the sale of N95 masks and respirators without valid prescriptions. These masks have been in great demand in India since novel coronavirus cases started emerging in the country.

02:00 pm: Srinagar mayor for cancellation of Khelo India winter games amid coronavirus scare

Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu has called for the cancellation of the Khelo India winter event amid coronavirus fears. These games were slated to take place in Gulmarg on Saturday. Mattu tweeted, "In view of the COVID-19 situation, I personally believe the 'Khelo India' sports event in Srinagar should be cancelled." He went onto say, "I have conveyed this to the administration as well as the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Sh. GC Murmu. Precautions are vital."

01:30 pm: 2 suspect cases of novel coronavirus turn out to be positive

Samples of the 2 suspect cases of novel coronavirus from Hoshiarpur in Punjab have turned out to be positive in the preliminary reports of AIIMS Delhi. Both these patients are currently admitted in the GMCH Amritsar and final reports from NIV Pune are currently awaited. According to the Additional Secretary of Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh, 282 samples have been tested as of now. Out of these, 280 have turned out to be negative.

01:20 pm: Instagram and Facebook bans adverts selling medical face masks

CEO of Instagram took to his official Twitter handle to inform the users about the US-based app banning the listings selling medical face masks on Instagram and Facebook. Adam Mosseri wrote that the compaby was "against people exploiting this public health emergency." Facebook also declared that the app will feature WHO advisories and instructions as pop-ups instead of ads selling protective gear.

Update: We're banning ads and commerce listings selling medical face masks on Instagram and Facebook. Supplies are short, prices are up, and we're against people exploiting this public health emergency. We'll start rolling this out over the next few days. https://t.co/GyPFEHr4qe - Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) March 7, 2020

01:10 pm: American tourist tests positive for coronavirus after touring Brahmaputra for a week

As India grapples with the spread of COVID-19, the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan reports its first coronavirus positive case. A US citizen has tested positive for the deadly virus after having spent a week on the Brahmaputra river cruise located in Assam as part of his tour of India before flying to Bhutan.

01:00 pm: Government orders closure of all primary schools in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered all primary schools to remain shut till March 31st under Sec 144 of the CrPC. According to the official J&K government order, this order is applicable to both government and private primary schools. This order also states that children upto primary school level need not be sent to school in order to avoid mass gatherings.

12:50 pm: Tourism takes a drubbing in Aurangabad owing to coronavirus scare

With total 33 coronavirus positive cases being detected in India, several foreign tourists have cancelled their trips to Aurangabad in Maharashtra. According to Jaswant Singh, head of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, several groups from China, South Korea, Thailand and Japan have cancelled their trips to Aurangabad. As a precautionary measure, travellers from Europe have also refrained from visiting the Ajanta and Ellora caves.

12: 40 pm: Indian national among 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the country

An Indian national in UAE has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, thus, taking the total coronavirus positive cases of the country to 45. India has 33 confirmed cases so far.

12:20 pm: Two new cases in Amritsar

Punjab has reported two new cases of coronavirus today, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India to 33. Both, the patients who had come back from Italy last week, have been admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

11:46 am: PM Modi asks Indians to greet each other using Namaste

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people to greet each other using namaste and to avoid handshakes completely. PM also urged people to not spread or fall prey to rumours surrounding COVID-19 in his address at the Jan Aushadhi Diwas interaction.

11:06 am: Pre-call awareness messages on BSNL and Jio Phone connections

According to a health ministry official speaking to the news agency ANI, the central government has put pre-call awareness messages on BSNL and Jio mobile connections. This is being done to spread awareness about the preventive measures that can be adopted against the spread of coronavirus.