Coronavirus outbreak: Six Delhi hospitals to start collecting test sample

The Delhi government on Wednesday ordered six hospitals to start collecting samples for coronavirus test with immediate effect, according to an official statement. The hospitals are Rajiv Gandhi Super specialty Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Janakpuri Superspecialty Hospital.

According to order issued by the health ministry, if needed a hospital may procure VTMs (viral transport media) at their own level. The order also says that hospitals which do not have facilities for isolation beds would need to transfer the VTMs kits to these six hospitals.

The Delhi government has taken this decision in wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the national capital region. As of now, 10 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Delhi, which includes one foreign national, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen above 150. Maharashtra registered the highest number of cases, followed by Kerala and Haryana. 25 of the confirmed cases are foreign nationals.

