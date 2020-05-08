Coronavirus: Planning to buy liquor in Delhi? Get a token first

In a push to ensure social distancing outside liquor shops, Delhi government has come up with an effective solution -- tokens. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government launched an e-token service on Thursday. Tipplers can now avoid long queues by booking an e-token with a time slot at any nearby liquor shop.

The consumer must furnish his or her name and phone number in order to get the e-coupon. The token will be sent to the registered mobile number, following which the buyer can land at the nearest liquor shop to buy booze. This token service comes after the Delhi government imposed a 70 per cent additional fee on alcohol in the national capital.

The government had allowed certain relaxations in the third phase of the lockdown leading to standalone liquor shops to reopen their businesses. Following the guidelines of the Centre, the Delhi government allowed around 200 liquor shops to reopen across the national capital from May 4.

However, once the liquor shops were opened, people rushed to buy alcohol, violating social distancing norms. This led police to shut down shops in various parts of Delhi and even resort to lathicharge. On the second day, the Delhi government imposed the extra corona fee that would not only ensure less crowding but also help in replenishing the government's coffers. The e-token measure has been announced as an additional way to ensure that there is no overcrowding at liquor shops.

It must be kept in mind that the qtoken site that allows people to book e-tokens has been showing a server error for many users.

Such social distancing measures come as Delhi is battling to keep the rise of cases in check. The national capital has 5,980 cases of coronavirus, with 66 deaths and 1,931 discharges, according to May 8, 8am data by the health ministry.

