Coronavirus: PM Modi to meet CMs via video conference on June 16-17

As India gradually emerges from the coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a fresh round of meeting with chief ministers on June 16 and 17 via video conference. This will be the sixth time that PM Modi will meet chief ministers to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the country; the last one was on May 11.

The meet comes on the heels of sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. India has now become the fourth worst coronavirus-affected country in the world with a caseload of 2,97,535. India is behind the US (20,76,495 cases), Brazil (7,87,489) and Russia (5,02,436), as per Worldometer figures.

India has registered over 10,000 cases for the first time, taking the country's tally to 2,97,535, while the death toll rose climbed to 8,498, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Friday morning.

States will be divided into two slots for the two-day virtual meet. On June 16, the PM will interact with CMs of 21 states and UTs including Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadar Nagar Haveli & Dama Diu, Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim & Lakshadweep.

On June 17, the chief ministers of Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu And Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, will get a chance to interact with the PM.

Earlier on June 8, states removed several curbs imposed in accordance with the central government's directives on 'Unlock 1'. Under Unlock 1, several relaxations have been made for public and businesses to ensure that economic activities hit by the lockdown gather momentum.

In the last week of May, just before lockdown-4 was to end, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with all the chief ministers over telephone to take stock of coronavirus situation in the states.