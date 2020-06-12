Now you can look for COVID-19 testing centres on Google Search, Assistant and Maps

Highlights Google on Friday announced that it would help users in finding COVID-19 test centres around them

Google on Friday announced that it would help users in finding COVID-19 test centres around them. The company said that now users can search COVID-19 testing centres on Google Search, Google Assistant and Google Maps. Google has joined hands with the Indian Council of Medical Research and MyGov to provide the details of authorised testing labs to users.

The feature is available in English and other regional languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati.

Announcing the latest feature, Google tweeted from its official account and said, "Working closely with @ICMRDELHI & @mygovindia, Google Maps, Google Assistant and Search are now beginning to surface testing centres in Hindi, English & 7 regional languages. Before going to a testing centre, call the Govt. of India helpline - 1075 & get a doctor's prescription."

Here is how you can look for COVID-19 testing venters on Google apps

To search a COVID test centre, simply type COVID testing or "Coronavirus testing", or "COVID testing" enter on Google Search bar. This is the easiest way to look for a testing centre.

If you are using Google Assistant, you will find a "Testing" tab on the search results page which would provide a list of COVID testing centre near you along with key information and guidance needed before using their services.

 if you are looking for COVID testing centres on Google Maps, search for keywords like "COVID testing" or "coronavirus testing" they will see a list of nearby testing labs along with a link to Google Search for the government-mandated requirements. Users, who are active on all the three Google apps, will be able to check whether the testing centre is run by a private entity or it is government-owned.

As per the statement issued by Google, the company has integrated 700 testing labs on Search, Assistant, and Maps across 300 cities. "Google is working with authorities to identify and add more testing labs located across the country and reiterates that it is important to follow the recommended guidelines that help determine testing eligibility before visiting," the statement read.

There is also a Learn More tab next to search results find authoritative information from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India.

Earlier, Google Maps introduced a new feature that would let people know about crowded places and public transports. The feature will be made available to both Android and iOS users. It will be rolled out in countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom and the US.