Coronavirus crisis: 10,956 new cases, 396 deaths in India in 24 hours; highest so far

India has reported the highest single-day spike of 10,956 new COVID-19 cases and 396 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,97,535, including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 recoveries and 8,498 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data suggests.

A total of 53,63,445 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,50,305 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research has said.

India has overtaken the United Kingdom (2.92 lakh cases) in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus. India is now only behind Russia (5,02,436), Brazil (7,87,489) and the US (20,76,495 cases).

The country surpassed Italy and Spain on June 6, and reported 96,044 coronavirus cases between June 1 and June 11. In India, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, UP, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are the seven states where COVID-19 cases have crossed 10,000 mark.

Maharashtra, which is the most-affected state, has reported 97,648 cases, including 47,980 active cases and 46,078 recoveries. A total of 3,590 people have died in the state so far. With cases topping over 50,000, Maharashtra's capital Mumbai has already overtaken China's Wuhan region where the pandemic originated.

Not only Mumbai, but the total cases in Maharashtra have also surpassed China's total COVID-19 tally of 84,198 cases. Delhi's total cases stand at 34,687, including 20,871 active cases, 12,731 recoveries and 1085 deaths. In Tamil Nadu, 38,716 people have been affected by COVID-19 so far, including 17,662 active patients, 20,705 recoveries and 349 deaths.

In UP, the tally has crossed 12,088, including 4,451 active cases, 7,292 recoveries and 345 deaths. In Rajasthan, the total COVID-19 cases have risen to 11,838, including 2,798 active, 8,775 recoveries and 265 deaths. Gujarat's COVID-19 tally has surged to 22,032, including 5,546 active cases, 15,101 recoveries and 1,385 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh has also crossed the 10,000 mark, with active cases at 2,768 and 7,042 recoveries and 431 deaths. The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 7.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.2 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University.

