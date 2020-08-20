COVID-19: Dr Reddy's to offer free home delivery of Favipiravir in 42 cities

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched Avigan (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablets in India for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Making the announcement on Wednesday, August 19, the Indian pharma major launched free home delivery of the drug across 42 cities in the country.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Avigan for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

Along with the free home delivery service, Dr Reddy's also launched a helpline centre at 1800-267-0810 operational between 9 am to 9 pm IST, Monday through Saturday.

The launch of the medicine is part of a global licensing agreement with FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd. that authorised the company to manufacture, sell, and distribute the Avigan (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablets in the country, Dr Reddy's said.

M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said, "We are pleased to bring this important innovator medicine to the patients in India. The need for high quality and efficacy, affordability, and better disease management are key priorities for us. We believe that Avigan would provide an effective treatment option to the COVID-19 impacted patients in India."

Avigan comes in a complete therapy pack of 122 tablets with a two-year shelf life.

Ramana further said as of now they are importing the drug from Japan and will soon manufacture it in India.

Replying to a query, he said they have already approached regulatory authorities of two or three countries, including the US, seeking approvals to sell the drug once the clinical trials are completed.

Dr Reddy's is set to launch another COVID-19 treatment drug, Remedesivir, in the first week of September, he added.