Coronavirus vaccine: PM Modi to visit 3 major facilities today to review preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-city tour on Saturday, November 28, to review coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Pune. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had on Friday, November 27, announced on Twitter about PM Modi's visit to the country's top vaccine hubs.

"Tomorrow, PM Narendra Modi will embark on a 3 city visit to personally review the vaccine development & manufacturing process. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad & Serum Institute of India in Pune," the PMO said in its tweet.

"As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against Covid-19, PM @narendramodis visit to these facilities and discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges, and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens," the PMO further added.

The prime minister will visit Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune, and Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad. He is also likely to review the stats of the COVID-19 vaccine, comprising its launch, production, and distribution mechanisms.

PM Modi will first visit pharma giant Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. He will then fly to Hyderabad, where he is slated to visit drugmaker Bharat Biotech's facility, an official said.

After this, PM Modi will reach Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley at 1.30 pm. He will then proceed to Pune, where he will visit the Serum Institute of India (SII), around 4.30 pm, an official said.