COVID-19: Burj Khalifa lights up with tricolour, says #StayStrongIndia

Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa lit up with the colours of the Indian national flag in solidarity with the country as it grapples with a double whammy of rising COVID-19 cases and a stretched healthcare system. It also flashed the "#StayStrongIndia" message.

Official Twitter handle of the Indian Embassy in UAE and the Burj Khalifa shared the video of the illuminated tower. The Indian Embassy in UAE tweeted, "As India battles the gruesome war against COVID-19, its friend UAE sends its best wishes. Burj Khalifa in Dubai lits up to showcase its support. #IndiaUAEDosti"

India's total coronavirus tally has surged to 1,73,13,163 cases whereas active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark. A total of 3,52,991 people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever single-day surge so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The COVID-19 death toll surged to 1, 95,123 with 2,812 new fatalities. States like Maharashtra (64,760), Karnataka (14,426), Delhi (14,248), Tamil Nadu (13,557), Uttar Pradesh (11,165), West Bengal (10,941), Punjab (8,432) and Andhra Pradesh (7,685) have reported the highest number of deaths over the last 24 hours.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

