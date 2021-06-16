COVID-19: PM Modi to launch crash course for frontline workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a 'customized crash course programme for Covid-19 frontline workers' on Friday through video conferencing to upskill over 1 lakh Covid warriors across the country.

"The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles namely home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support, and medical equipment support," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The launch will commence the programme in 111 training centres spread over 26 states. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

"The programme has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs 276 crore," the release said.

At the peak of second wave of COVID-19, India reported over 4 lakh daily new COVID-19 cases, leading to shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supply, medicines, among others, across the country. The sharp spike in coronavirus cases stretched healthcare infrastructure and workers to the brink.

The Centre and state governments are taking various measures to deal with potential future waves of the pandemic, and the crash course will help in providing better support amidst the pandemic.

India reported 62,224 new coronavirus infections and 2,542 fresh fatalities on Wednesday.

