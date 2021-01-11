COVID-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi to chair key meet with CMs today

Setting the pace for the coronavirus vaccine roll-out on January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of all states on Monday, January 11, at 4 pm and deliberate on the COVID-19 situation in their respective states. States will lay down the details of the vaccination plans in the meeting and the applicability of the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system.



At 4 PM on Monday 11th January, PM @narendramodi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing. They will discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination rollout. PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 8, 2021

This will be the first interaction between the Prime Minister and the chief ministers of all states after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

During the first phase of the coronavirus vaccine roll-out, 30 crore people belonging to priority groups will be inoculated. These include 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers as well as 27 crore people above 50 years of age and the under-50 population group with co-morbidities.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has said that the Co-WIN application aimed at monitoring COVID-19 vaccine delivery will be an important pillar of the anti-COVID inoculation in a meeting chaired by Ram Sewak Sharma, Chairman of Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to combat COVID-19. Sharma said the importance of having vaccination data in real-time is "non-negotiable". He added that caution needs to be exercised to ensure "no proxy" while emphasising that the beneficiaries need to be "uniquely and undeniably identified."

Also read: States detail preparations for first phase of mega COVID-19 vaccination drive

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine: Covishield transport from Serum Institute may begin on January 11 or 12

Also read: 'Ready to roll out two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines, save lives,' said PM Modi