COVID-19 vaccination: India delivers over 5 crore doses

India on Tuesday crossed the milestone of delivering 5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

As per the provisional report on 7 pm Tuesday, a total of 5,00,75,162 vaccine doses have been given so far, the ministry said in a release. A total of 15,80,568 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday as per the report.

While 79,03,068 healthcare workers (HCWs) have taken the first dose, 50,09,252 HCWs have taken the second dose. Among frontline workers, 83,33,713 have got the first dose, while 30,60,060 have been administered the second dose.

About 2,12,03,700 beneficiaries over 60 years old and 45,65,369 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities have also received the first dose.

Some states in the country have seen a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks. On Tuesday, the government said everyone above 45 years of age (with/without co-morbidities) will be able to take vaccine against coronavirus.

"It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a press conference.

In a letter, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also expressed concern over the slow pace of vaccination and asked chief secretaries of all states to increase the speed of vaccination and cover all priority groups in an expeditious manner. He warned that the COVID-19 cases may increase further due to the upcoming festivals.

