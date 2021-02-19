COVID-19 vaccinations: Over 1 crore people vaccinated in India

India has administered COVID-19 vaccination to 1,01,88,007 people so far as per the MoHFW dashboard. India which began its vaccination drive on January 16 has reached a milestone with this number.

India's vaccination coverage ranks third in the world, after the USA (55.2 million doses) and the UK (16.12 million doses), as per the health ministry.

India has completed 32 days of vaccination, while the US and UK have completed 60 days.

The country approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute manufactured Covishield earlier this year for emergency use.

The Government of India has designated the public sector HLL Lifecare, Ltd. to procure vaccine doses from the companies for distribution through the government's vaccination drive. HLL has thus far purchased 11 million doses of Covishield from Serum Institute while Bharat Biotech has supplied 5.5 million doses to the government and will sell an additional 4.5 million doses.

Meanwhile, 13,193 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,63,394 including 1,39,542 active cases and 1,06,67,741 discharges. India's death toll stands at 1,56,111.

India's ambitious vaccination campaign which has already covered over 1 crore healthcare workers, aims to cover 30 crore people by August.

