COVID-19 vaccine: Covaxin only for second dose to those between 18-44 years in Delhi

The Delhi government has stated that private hospitals and nursing homes should use Bharat Biotech's Covaxin only for beneficiaries between 18 to 44 years of age who are scheduled to get the second dose of the vaccine in the month of June or till further notice.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also asked health and revenue departments and district magistrates to ensure complete compliance with the order.

"DDMA hereby directs that all private hospitals and nursing homes functioning as COVID Vaccination Centres for Covaxin shall ensure that Covaxin shall be used for vaccination to only those people (of age group 18-44 years) who are eligible for receiving a second dose of vaccination during the month of June 2021 or till further notice," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's order read.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at a press conference the Centre would provide a limited stock of 5.5 lakh doses till around June 10, adding that their government is committed to inoculating every Delhiite before a third wave.

Delhi government has also floated a global tender to procure 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses on an urgent basis. The AAP government had shut vaccination centres for beneficiaries between 18-44 years of age, citing vaccine shortage. Vaccination at 368 government centres for the 18-45 age group administering Covishield and Covaxin has been suspended for around two weeks now. Some private hospitals have, however, been inoculating this category.

Meanwhile, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi will start screening children in 12-18 age group for clinical trials of Covaxin from today.

Also read: Manipal Hospitals partners with Dr Reddy's to include Sputnik V in its vaccine portfolio