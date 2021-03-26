COVID-19 vaccine for above 45-years-old: How to register on Aarogya Setu, Co-WIN site

The Centre has opened registrations for people above 45 years of age, but the schedule and appointment can be booked on or after April 1.

The government had on March 23, widened the net of its vaccination drive against COVID-19, allowing Indian citizens above 45 years of age to get inoculated from April 1. The decision came in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the country, which spiralled in states like Maharashtra and Punjab.

Dubbed as the world's largest vaccination programme, India's immunisation drive began on January 16, wherein healthcare and frontline workers got inoculated first. The vaccination programme was then extended to people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities.

As things stand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has surpassed 5.46 crore, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that 15,20,111 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm Thursday (March 25), the 69th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The Centre had also earlier urged eligible citizens to register on the Co-WIN portal or Aarogya Setu app and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on March 23.

With this move, the government is aiming to ramp up its inoculation drive in the country, which is witnessing an alarming spike in daily coronavirus cases. India during the last 24 hours, registered 59,118 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally to 1,18,46,652. Of these, Maharashtra reported 31,855 new cases followed by Punjab with 2,613 while Kerala reported 2,456 new cases.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to register on the Co-WIN Portal: -

Visit cowin.gov.in and login with your mobile number

Click on 'Get OTP' button, and an OTP will be sent to your mobile number

Enter OTP and click on the verify button

After verification, the 'Registration for Vaccination' page will open

Enter your details, such as photo ID proof, as asked by the Registration for Vaccination page.

The page will ask if you have any comorbidities, you can answer this by clicking on 'yes' or 'no'

Once you enter the details for registration. Click the 'Register' button at the bottom right

If you get registered successfully, a confirmation message will be sent on your registered mobile number

Once registered, you will be shown the 'Account Details" page, where you can schedule your appointment (Those above 45 years of age can do it on or after April 1)

Click on the 'Schedule Appointment' tab and set your appointment as per your wish

Both Co-WIN and Aarogya Setu platforms allow a user to register at least four family members, including the user, for the coronavirus vaccine.

How to register on Aarogya Setu app: -