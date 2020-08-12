COVID-19 vaccine: Russian health minister says first batch will be out in 2 weeks

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said that the first batch of the country's coronavirus vaccine is expected to be released in two weeks.

The vaccination against COVID-19 will be voluntary for everyone, including healthcare workers, he said during a press conference.

Russia's Health Ministry registered world's first coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. The vaccine, has been named 'Sputnik V' in tribute to the world's first satellite launched by the Soviet Union. The vaccine has been jointly developed by the Russian Defence Ministry and Moscow's Gamaleya Research Institute.

"Within two weeks, the first batch of the vaccine will be released," Murashko said at a press conference, adding that "vaccination will be voluntary anyways."

He further articulated that "some of those doctors who already have immunity against the coronavirus, there are around 20 per cent... Think they do not need vaccination, it will be up to them to decide."

The minister also informed that although Russians' needs takes precedence for the country, the vaccine could also be exported abroad.

"The vaccine certainly has some export potential, and we will certainly offer it [to foreign countries], but the domestic market needs are our priority," Murashko noted.

While, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials have said that the coronavirus vaccine is completely safe, the country's decision to grant approval to it even before the final trial has raised concerns.

Putin said that the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to one of his daughters who felt good after taking it, adding that the inoculation forms strong immunity and has passed all required checks.