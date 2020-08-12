Need to ensure Russian COVID-19 vaccine is safe before mass administration: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria has said that caution should be exercised to check the efficacy and safety of the potential COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V', which Russia had announced yesterday, August 11. The AIIMS director says that even if the vaccine is successful in building immunity against COVID-19, it is important to ensure whether the vaccine is effective and safe.

Guleria has said that India has the capacity to mass-produce the COVID-19. Guleria addressed this issue while he was speaking at an event to mark Embassy of Israel's contribution of state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-based technologies and high-end equipment to the AIIMS, Delhi.

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said Russia has successfully invented the world's first COVID-19 vaccine. Putin said that the vaccine works "quite effectively" and that the vaccine forms a "stable immunity" against the virus.

Putin has also claimed that one of his daughters has already been administered the vaccine. The name of the vaccine has been decided as 'Sputnik V', which is a homage to the first satellite launched by USSR in 1957. The vaccine is yet to complete its final phase of clinical trials.

However, researchers around the world are not satisfied with the way Russia has gone about the vaccine creation process. Some have even said that researchers in Russia might have cut corners to get the vaccine out as soon as possible.

Dr Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, has said that he not heard any evidence that the Russian vaccine is ready for mass production and administration.

"I hope that the Russians have actually definitively proven that the vaccine is safe and effective. I seriously doubt that they've done that," Fauci said, resonating Guleria's concerns about the Russian vaccine.

