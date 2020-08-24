CWC meet today: Crucial Congress meeting to decide on leadership

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi is likely to offer her resignation from her post in the today's CWC meeting, scheduled to be held at 11 am. A letter reportedly sent to the party leadership and signed by top Congressmen and Congresswomen, including former union ministers, ex-chief ministers, sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) prompted the 73-year-old party's interim chief to make this decision.

The letter is thought to have urged the top leadership to bring about change in the organisational structure. However, it also stressed that the Nehru-Gandhi family will "always remain an integral part of the collective leadership" of the Congress party.

After details of the letter became public, sources close to Sonia Gandhi said that in response, she might quit as party's interim chief and ask the leadership to scout for a full-time president. Soon after, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala denied reports and claimed that Sonia Gandhi has not communicated any such decision to him.

While Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, his counterparts in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and former ministers Ashwani Kumar, Salman Khurshid and KK Tewary backed the Gandhis, those wanting changes included Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Mukul Wasnik, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Sonia Gandhi is the longest-serving Congress party president from 1998-2017. She has been the interim president of the party since 2019. Sonia reluctantly took over as interim chief on August 10 last year following a request from the CWC after her son Rahul Gandhi declined to stay in a chief post the 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle.

All eyes are now on the CWC meeting to see whether Sonia Gandhi resigns as she did in 1999 after the then Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Sharad Pawar questioned her foreign origins. The CWC eventually rejected the resignation and Pawar along with P A Sangma and Tariq Anwar had to quit the Congress to form the NCP.

Congress leaders backing Sonia Gandhi

1. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was one of the first leaders who came out in support of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. "Sonia Gandhi should continue to helm the Congress as long as she wants," he said in a statement, adding that Rahul Gandhi should thereafter take over as he is fully competent to lead the party.

2. Bhupesh Baghel, chief minister of Chhattisgarh who defeated one of the BJP's longest-serving chief ministers- Raman Singh wrote, "For every challenge, Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji are the beacons of light. We are all with you. Congress workers in Chhattisgarh and crores from across the country along with citizens are with you".

"The troubled times our country is going through, only your guidance will get rid of those troubles," Baghel added.