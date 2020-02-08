scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Delhi Election 2020: CM Arvind Kejriwal has a 'special appeal' to women on voting day

Delhi Polls: Prominent leaders who have cast their votes are Harsh Vardhan Singh, Raghav Chadha, Meenakshi Lekhi, Alka Lamba, Hamid Ansari, Ram Lal, Anil Baijal, Parbvesh Verma and  External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Delhi Election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress' Romesh Sabharwal and Bharatiya Janata Party's Sunil Yadav from New Delhi seat Delhi Election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress' Romesh Sabharwal and Bharatiya Janata Party's Sunil Yadav from New Delhi seat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to all, especially women to vote.  The CM, who is contesting from New Delhi constituency said, " I hope I am hopeful that people of Delhi will vote on the basis of the work done". Kejriwal-led Delhi government's rolled out a free travel scheme for women passengers in over 5,500 state-run buses. Kejriwal also added that he was hopeful that his Aam Admi Party (AAP) would be re-elected. Kejriwal is contesting against Congress' Romesh Sabharwal and Bharatiya Janata Party's Sunil Yadav from New Delhi seat.


On Saturday, the voting for Delhi Assembly election 2020 has started at 8 am for 70-member seats. Kejriwal was seen casting his vote at a polling booth in Civil Lines, Delhi, along with his family members.

Also read: Delhi Election 2020 Voting Live: CM Kejriwal, family cast vote in Civil Lines

Meanwhile, AAP's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, "Today, people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children". Sisodia is contesting from Patparganj seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed Delhi voters to vote today. The PM stated, " My appeal to all voters is that they participate in this festival of democracy in maximum number and create a new voting record. Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers".

Meanwhile, prominent leaders who have cast their votes are Harsh Vardhan Singh, Raghav Chadha, Meenakshi Lekhi, Alka Lamba, Hamid Ansari, Ram Lal, Anil Baijal, Parbvesh Verma and  External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Also read: Delhi Election 2020: Voting date, Exit poll result, election FAQs, full schedule, seats

Also read: Delhi Election 2020: Polling in national capital today; here's all you need to know

Also read: Delhi Election 2020: How to vote, find polling booth, and other FAQs

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos