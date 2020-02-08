Delhi Election 2020: CM Arvind Kejriwal has a 'special appeal' to women on voting day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to all, especially women to vote. The CM, who is contesting from New Delhi constituency said, " I hope I am hopeful that people of Delhi will vote on the basis of the work done". Kejriwal-led Delhi government's rolled out a free travel scheme for women passengers in over 5,500 state-run buses. Kejriwal also added that he was hopeful that his Aam Admi Party (AAP) would be re-elected. Kejriwal is contesting against Congress' Romesh Sabharwal and Bharatiya Janata Party's Sunil Yadav from New Delhi seat.



Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: I appeal to all, specially to the women, to cast their votes today. I am hopeful that people of Delhi will vote on the basis of the work done. I am hopeful that Aam Aadmi Party will come back to power for the third time. #DelhiElections2020 https://t.co/5MfBUVng91 pic.twitter.com/zPSZdgHpsm ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

On Saturday, the voting for Delhi Assembly election 2020 has started at 8 am for 70-member seats. Kejriwal was seen casting his vote at a polling booth in Civil Lines, Delhi, along with his family members.

Also read: Delhi Election 2020 Voting Live: CM Kejriwal, family cast vote in Civil Lines

Meanwhile, AAP's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, "Today, people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children". Sisodia is contesting from Patparganj seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed Delhi voters to vote today. The PM stated, " My appeal to all voters is that they participate in this festival of democracy in maximum number and create a new voting record. Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers".

Meanwhile, prominent leaders who have cast their votes are Harsh Vardhan Singh, Raghav Chadha, Meenakshi Lekhi, Alka Lamba, Hamid Ansari, Ram Lal, Anil Baijal, Parbvesh Verma and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Also read: Delhi Election 2020: Voting date, Exit poll result, election FAQs, full schedule, seats

Also read: Delhi Election 2020: Polling in national capital today; here's all you need to know