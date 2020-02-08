scorecardresearch
Delhi Elections 2020: Number of polling stations in each constituency

Delhi Elections 2020: A total of 672 candidates are in the fray for 70 assembly seats

Delhi Polls: The Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be a three-cornered fight between the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress

Delhi Election 2020: The national capital will go to vote on February 8 for all the 70 constituencies. The results of the tripartite contest will be made public on February 11. Delhi elections will be an interesting contest between the ruling AAP, BJP and the Congress. All the three parties have fielded an interesting lineup comprising of stalwarts and fresh faces in order to win Delhi.

The parties have also taken the support of defectors and turncoats in order to defeat their opposition. Here's a primer on the number of polling stations in each constituency according to the district:

CENTRAL DELHI

  • Ballimaran: 152
  • Burari: 297
  • Chandni Chowk: 134
  • Karol Bagh: 183
  • Matia Mahal:131
  • Sadar Bazaar: 183
  • Timarpur: 185

EAST DELHI

  • Gandhi Nagar: 177
  • Kondli: 178
  • Krishna Nagar: 203
  • Laxmi Nagar: 172
  • Patparganj: 196
  • Trilokpuri: 171

NEW DELHI

  • Delhi Cantonment: 114
  • Greater Kailash: 163
  • Patel Nagar: 191
  • RK Puram: 156
  • Rajinder Nagar: 177

NORTH DELHI

  • Adarsh Nagar: 162
  • Badli: 219
  • Bawana: 378
  • Model Town: 164
  • Narela: 303
  • Rohini: 168
  • Shakur Basti: 145
  • Wazirpur: 182

NORTH EAST DELHI

  • Ghonda: 200
  • Gokalpur: 215
  • Karawal Nagar: 269
  • Mustafabad: 260
  • Seelampur: 163
  • NORTH WEST DELHI
  • Kirari: 279
  • Mangolpuri: 180
  • Mundka: 290
  • Rithala: 255
  • Shalimar Bagh: 163
  • Sultanpur Majra: 175
  • Tri Nagar: 154

SHAHDARA

  • Babarpur: 205
  • Rohtas Nagar: 185
  • Seemapuri: 180
  • Shahdara: 183
  • Vishwas Nagar: 184

SOUTH DELHI

  • Ambekar Nagar: 140
  • Chhatarpur: 171
  • Deoli: 210
  • Malviya Nagar: 145
  • Mehrauli: 180

SOUTH WEST DELHI

  • Bijwasan: 192
  • Dwarka: 193
  • Matiala: 366
  • Najafgarh: 258
  • Palam: 232
  • Uttam Nagar: 257
  • Vikaspuri: 374

SOUTH EAST DELHI

  • Badarpur: 258
  • Jangpura: 129
  • Kalkaji: 161
  • Kasturba Nagar: 150
  • Okhla: 251
  • Sangam Vihar: 151
  • Tughlakabad: 158

WEST DELHI

  • Hari Nagar: 165
  • Janakpuri: 198
  • Madipur: 163
  • Moti Nagar: 169
  • Nangloi Jat: 248
  • Rajouri Garden: 166
  • Tilak Nagar: 142

