Delhi voting percentage: 15.57% voter turnout till 12 pm; Seelampur recorded 19.94%

Delhi election: The voter turnout at 12 pm was recorded at 15.47 per cent on Saturday. Among all nine districts, North-east Delhi recorded the highest voter turnout of 19.24 per cent. The New Delhi district recorded the least voting percentage at 11.63 per cent till 12 pm on Saturday.

Besides, Babarpur (20.48%), Gokalpur (21%) and Mustafabad (21.13%) were the three constituencies that had recorded over 20 per cent voter turnout at 12 pm.

The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly got underway on Saturday morning at 8 am. The polling will conclude at 6 pm. Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates.

Security forces kept a tight watch across the 70 constituencies, with police and paramilitary personnel keeping an "extra vigil" in sensitive areas like Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar and Seelampur.

In Seelampur, the voter turn out was recorded at 17.94%. However, voter turnout in Shaeen Bagh, which falls under Okhla constituency was 4.66 per cent.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

There are 13,750 polling booths, besides one auxiliary booth, located at 2,689 locations across Delhi.

