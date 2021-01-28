scorecardresearch
Delhi earthquake: Tremors of 2.8 Richter scale felt in West Delhi

Earthquake in Delhi: Earthquake of Magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 IST today, said National Center for Seismology

Tremors of 2.8 Richter scale were felt in West Delhi today. The earthquake was felt at 9:17 am in the national capital. "Earthquake of Magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 IST today," said National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake originated at a depth of 15 km. So far no loss of life of injuries have been reported. No damage to properties have been reported either.

