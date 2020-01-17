Delhi Election 2020: BJP announces list of 57 candidates; Kejriwal's rival yet to be decided

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the list of 57 candidates out of 70 for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on February 8. The saffron party has fielded sitting MLA Vijender Gupta and former mayors Yogender Chandolia and Ravinder Gupta.
The names of candidates were released by BJP's Delhi president Manoj Tiwari. The list also includes former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra and four women and 11 SC candidates.
Interestingly, the party didn't name its candidate against Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader. The ruling AAP has already announced the names of all 70 candidates.
The candidate from New Delhi seat will be announced soon, said Tiwari.
Vijender Gupta will contest from Rohini; rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra will contest from Model Town; Suman Kumar Gupta will contest from Chandni Chowk and Rekha Gupta will contest from Shalimar Bagh. The BJP has also given a ticket to AAP turncoat Anil Vajpayeem who will be contesting from Gandhinagar.
The party has given a ticket to three Congress turncoats - Sanjay Singh, Surendra Singh Bittu and SC Vats.
Here's the list of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates for Delhi polls:
Elections for 70 constituencies in Delhi Assembly will see a triangular contest between ruling BJP, AAP, and Congress. The voting will be held on February 8, 2020, and counting will be done on February 11.
Also Read: Polls to be held on Feb 8, results on Feb 11, says Election Commission
Also Read: QR code facility for voters to be in 11 constituencies
Also Read: Voting date, full schedule, election FAQs, poll result, seats
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today