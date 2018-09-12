Delhi High Court refuses to pass order on PIL seeking check on fuel prices

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to pass an order on a PIL seeking the court's intervention to rein in skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices. The court said that the fuel price is a matter of national policy, any orders will have ramifications.

The plea filed by Puja Mahajan, a Delhi-based designer, sought directions to the central government to treat petrol and diesel as "essential commodities" and fix a "fair price" for the petroleum products. The petition, filed through advocate A Maitri, alleged that the government had "indirectly given implied consent" to the oil marketing companies (OMCs) to hike the petrol and diesel prices at their own "whims and fancies".

The public interest litigation was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao, which allowed it to be listed for hearing on Wednesday. The plea was against the daily change in the rates of petrol and diesel in the country.

It claimed that the implied consent was evident from the lack of revision in fuel prices for around 22 days in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly polls. The petition also alleged that the government was spreading "misleading information" by connecting the rising fuel prices here with the global increase in the rate of crude oil as the cost of petrol and diesel did not go down when crude was cheaper than now.

The free fall of Indian rupee is likely to give the states a windfall in tax revenues to the tune of Rs 22,700 crore over and above the budget estimates for the current fiscal, says a report.

After days of consecutive hikes petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged by oil marketing companies today. In Delhi, The petrol is currently selling for Rs 80.87 per litre while diesel costs Rs 72.97 a litre in the national capital.

The cost of petrol in the financial capital of Mumbai scaled to Rs 88.26 on Tuesday, while diesel was priced at Rs 77.47. However, Parbhani, a city located in eastern Maharashtra, saw petrol touching the historic high of Rs 90.05 per litre.

With PTI Inputs