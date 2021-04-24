Delhi oxygen shortage: 20 patients die due to low oxygen pressure at Jaipur Golden Hospital

Twenty coronavirus patients died at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi due to shortage of oxygen. The news was confirmed by MD D K Baluja. The hospital had run out of its oxygen stock leading to the deaths of patients.

Most of the 20 patients were admitted to the critical care unit of the hospital in Rohini. They died as the oxygen pressure dropped and the stock ran dry.

"We lost 20 patients, almost all of whom were in critical care unit and on a high flow of oxygen. Our liquid medical oxygen was over by about 10 pm and then we switched over to the oxygen cylinders. There was a drop in pressure and the patients could not survive," said Dr Depp Baluja, medical director of the hospital. The hospital was scheduled to receive its quota of oxygen at 5:30 pm but the consignment did not arrive till midnight. Even when the hospital received the oxygen, it only got 40 per cent of the allocated quota.

The doctor said that they have been pushed back into the crisis. "We are again in a situation of crisis, 200 lives are on the line. Last night we were at least able to save most patients. We will not be able to do that today. We have exhausted our backup," said Dr Baluja.

The hospital does not have oxygen left for long.

This is yet another case of a hospital running out of oxygen. Multiple hospitals including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Max Hospital appealed to the government for oxygen. Director-Medical at Ganga Ram said on Friday, "Twenty-five of the sickest patients have died in the last 24 hrs at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hours. Ventilators and Bipap are not working effectively. Need oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients are in peril." "We regret to inform that we are suspending any new patient admissions in all our hospitals in Delhi NCR till oxygen supplies stabilise," Max Hospital had tweeted and deleting it in a few minutes.

Moolchand hospital on Saturday appealed to the Delhi government to supply oxygen, adding that 135 patients are on life support. "Urgent sos help. We have less than 2 hours of oxygen supply. We are desperate have tried all the nodal officer numbers but unable to connect. Have over 135 COVID pts with many on life support," it said.

