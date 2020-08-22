Delhi Police arrests alleged ISIS terrorist with IEDs from Dhaulan Kuan area

The Delhi Police, on Saturday, apprehended an alleged ISIS operative with IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). The operative was arrested from Central Delhi's Ridge Road area, a senior officer said.

Raids are currently underway to nab terrorist's associates. Two IDs and a weapon have been recovered from the alleged ISIS operative. The accused was arrested on Friday after a brief exchange of fire from Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha told PTI.

Scores of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) have been deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area that will analyse the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).