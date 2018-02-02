Delhi sealing: Traders, businessmen call for 2-day bandh; Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar shut

Despite the Centre's decision to amend the Delhi Master Plan 2021 in order to provide relief to traders and businessmen from sealing, market associations have decided to go forth with a trade bandh for two days. Shops in some of the busiest markets will remain shut on Friday and Saturday. The bandh, called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), will affect markets such as Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Green Park, Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Khan Market, South Extension, Defence Colony, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar and Greater Kailash.

National General Secretary of CAIT, Praveen Khandelwal told Hindustan Times, "To lodge a strong protest against the arbitrary sealing of commercial establishments in Delhi, the CAIT has called for a complete shutdown in which more than seven lakh business establishments and 2,500 markets will participate. No commercial activity will take place and all wholesale and retail markets of Delhi will be completely shut."

Khandelwal added that although the Centre has pushed for certain proposals to benefit traders, the final decision will still be taken by the DDA or Delhi Development Authority on Friday. He also said that three additional days will be required to invite public objections and that they will continue their protest in different ways till a change occurs.



The association would also take out a protest march across different markets. On February 3, traders from different parts of the country will also join them in their march to Town Hall in Chandi Chowk from Red Fort. The Chamber of Trade and Industry will also take out a march from Kashmere Gate to Old Hindu College building on Friday.

Brijesh Goel, Convenor of Chamber of Trade and Industry, said that more than 750 traders association and 20 industrial areas will support the bandh. They will end the band on February 4, at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat.

Ajay Maken, Delhi Congress chief also made a presentation before the Supreme Court-appointed committee to stop the ongoing Delhi sealing drive. Maken also called the sealing drive illegal. He also claimed that sealing cannot be carried on in markets that existed before 1962, which would include areas like Sadar Bazar, Chandi Chowk, Paharganj and Shahdara Town. The law, he said, allows them to use their premises for commercial purposes without documentary proof.

The sealing drive on commercial premises has been carried out by municipal corporations in Delhi due to their failure to deposit conversion charges according to provisions in the Delhi Master Plan 2021, as per orders of the SC-appointed committee.