Dharmendra Pradhan orders speedy delivery of free cylinders to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries

Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan has called all the stakeholders in the LPG cylinder supply chain to work diligently and in a systematic manner to speedily increase the delivery of free refills to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package, over 8 crore PMUY beneficiaries are eligible to get 3 free cylinders over the next 3 months.

In a video conference with District Nodal Officers (DNOs) of oil marketing companies (OMCs) across the country, Pradhan on Thursday said that during such an unprecedented crisis due to coronavirus lockdown, the government has provided a package for the poor, and free gas cylinders for them is an important component of it.

"In the first three weeks of April, about 40 per cent beneficiaries have got their cylinders, which shows that the speed of cylinder booking and distribution has to show massive jump, to achieve the target," he said.

Pradhan directed the DNOs to adopt the best practices, work according to a target plan, and enhance their efforts. He asked them to take all health precautions, follow lockdown guidelines issued by Home Ministry, and make people aware about the AarogyaSetu App.

AarogyaSetu is a mobile application developed by the Government of India to connect essential health services with the people of India in our combined fight against COVID-19.

Pradhan also noted that PMUY beneficiaries are the top priority, but supply to other regular customers should not be affected either.

The Petroleum Minister also expressed grief at the unfortunate death of a LPG delivery boy in an attack by robbers in Supaul, Bihar. He instructed concerned officers to ensure his family gets all relief due to them.

In order to support the poor amid coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26 announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore Garib Kalyan Yojana. The package includes cash transfers for farmers, MGNREGA workers, widow/pensioners, free cooking gas for three months to Ujjwala beneficiaries, apart from benefits under Jan Dhan Yojana and EPFO.

