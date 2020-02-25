Donald Trump in India Day 2: 10 takeaways from Modi-Trump joint statement

India-US Joint Statement: After an eventful first day, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump were accorded a ceremonial reception by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Following this, the Trumps went to Raj Ghat to pay their respects to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. POTUS and Modi later met at Hyderabad House for a round of restricted dialogue as well as delegation-level talks. Following this, both the heads of states issued a joint press statement. Here are some of the highlights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's address to media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Terrorism: "Today, the deal on internal security will further strengthen this cooperation. We've bolstered efforts to ensure the perpetrators of terrorism take the blame," said Modi.

Defence ties: "Today we discussed every aspect of the US-India partnership, be it defence and security, energy strategic partnership, trade or people to people ties. The strengthening in defence ties between India and US is an important aspect of our partnership."

Growth in bilateral trade: "Our bilateral trade has witnessed double digit growth in the last three years, and has also become more balanced."

Indians leading US firms: "Indo-US partnership,innovation and enterprise is establishing new milestones for Industry 4.0 and other emerging technologies of the 21st century. The talent of Indian professionals has emboldened the technological leadership of American companies."

India-US trade deal: "We've also agreed to start negotiations on a massive trade deal. We hope that we will get positive results, benefitting both. At the global level, our relationship is depended on the similar democratic values we share."

US President Donald Trump

$3 billion deal: "Earlier today we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than $3 billion of advanced American military equipment, including Apache & MH-60 Romeo Helicopters - finest in the world. These will enhance our joint defence capabilities"

Islamic terrorism: "We have agreed to cooperate in dealing with radical Islamic terrorism and protect our citizens. We are resolved to eliminate terror operations on Pakistan soil."

5G network: "During our visit we discussed the importance of a secure 5G wireless network and the need for this emerging technology to be a tool for freedom, progress, prosperity, not to do anything with where it could be even conceived as a conduit for suppression and censorship."

On the welcome the Trumps received in India: "Melania and I have been awed by the majesty of India and the exceptional generosity and kindness of the Indian people. We will always remember the magnificent welcome the citizens of your home state (of PM Modi) showed us upon arrival."

On increasing US exports to India: "Our teams have made tremendous progress for a comprehensive trade agreement & I'm optimistic we can reach a deal of great importance to both countries. Since I took office, US exports to India are up nearly 60% & exports of high quality American energy have grown by 500%."

