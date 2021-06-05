scorecardresearch
'Dropped due to inactivity': Twitter restores blue tick on Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu's personal handle

The American social media company stated that the badge was dropped from the Vice President's account due to a long period of inactivity

Twitter restored the blue tick on of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's personal account hours after it was removed.

The American social media company stated that the badge was dropped from the Vice President's account due to a long period of inactivity.

Government sources have stated that the matter is under scrutiny as it involves a senior constitutional functionary. The last tweet posted from Naidu's handle, which has 1.3 million followers, was on July 23, 2020.


Earlier on Friday, Twitter had removed the blue badge on the Vice President's account and was panned for this action by many right-wing leaders including RSS' Rajiv Tuli and BJP Mumbai spokesperson Suresh Nakhua.

Videos