DU's St Stephen's College goes into lockdown as 15, including staff members test COVID-19 positive

Thirteen students and 2 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at the St Stephen's College in North Campus, Delhi. The college campus has gone into a lockdown and is out of bounds for everyone till further notice.

Delhi University had allowed final-year students to come back in 'small batches' in February whereas hostels were opened in January. A group of students from the college went on an excursion to Dalhousie. Upon their return from the trip, a few of these students tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the national capital has reported over 6.68 lakh COVID-19 cases till April 3, i.e., Saturday with 3,594 cases in the last 24 hours. Out of these, over 6.45 lakh people have recovered from the virus, with 2,084 discharges taking place on Friday. 11,050 people have succumbed to the virus so far in the national capital as 14 deaths were reported on Friday.

Also read: India records highest COVID-19 cases in six months with 89,129 cases, 714 deaths

Delhi has total 11,994 cases as of Saturday. Out of these, 1,496 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a news briefing that while this might be the second COVID-19 wave for India, Delhi is seeing a fourth COVID-19 wave. He added there are no plans to impose a lockdown in the national capital as of now.

Kejriwal said, "For the rest of the country, one may call it the second wave. But for Delhi, this is the fourth wave. We are heading towards the fourth peak. This wave is witnessing exponential increase in cases and spreading very fast. it is concerning but there is nothing to panic because this wave is also less severe in terms of number of deaths and cases that require hospitalisation, admission to ICU, etc. "