ED attaches Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali Group's assets worth Rs 14.45 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 14.45 crore belonging to Gitanjali Group and its director Mehul Choksi in relation to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

The attached assets include a 1,460 square feet flat in Mumbai's Goregaon region, and gold and platinum jewellery, diamond, precious stones, pearl-silver necklaces, watches and a Mercedes Benz car registered in the name of Gitanjali Group and Choksi, the ED said.

ED issued a Provisional Attachment order attaching assets worth 14.45 crores of Gitanjali Group of companies and its director Mehul Choksi in PNB bank fraud case. - ED (@dir_ed) February 4, 2021

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of defrauding PNB of Rs 13,000 crore in connivance with certain bank officials by fraudulently getting Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) issued and getting foreign letter of credit (FLC) enhanced without following prescribed procedures.

Earlier, ED had attached properties worth more than Rs 2,550 crore in the matter.

Both Choksi and Modi had fled India after the matter came to light. Choksi is currently in Antigua and an extradition request has been sent by the Indian government to bring him back.

