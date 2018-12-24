scorecardresearch
ED moves court for open-ended NBW against 4 directors of Guj firm in Rs 5,000 crore case

The agency has sought warrants against Sterling Biotech Ltd  directors Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara and Hiteshkumar Narendrabhai Patel.

The Enforcement Directorate Monday approached a Delhi court seeking issuance of open ended non-bailable warrants (NBW) against four directors of a Gujarat pharma firm in a Rs 5,000 crore money laundering probe case.

The agency has sought warrants against Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL) directors Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara and Hiteshkumar Narendrabhai Patel.

Additional Sessions Judge Siddharth Sharma listed the matter for hearing on January 5. The ED has registered the alleged bank fraud case against the firm SBL under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The accused are also being probed by the ED for allegedly bribing senior income tax department officials as part of an earlier criminal complaint.

