Uttar Pradesh election results 2017: Watch live coverage on Aaj Tak and India Today here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the Bharatiya Janta Party to stunning victory in Uttar Pradesh, with party inching closer to the 300 mark.

Samajwadi party and Bahujan Samaj Party are trailing way behind the saffron party, as the people of Uttar Pradesh seem to have given a mandate to Narendra Modi.

We have a team of analysts who are giving insight into what has turned out to be a remarkable election results in all five states that went to polls.

During the course of the entire seven-phase Assembly, India Today and Aaj Tak have trailed the big names, the not-so-big names and most importantly the voters. From Narendra Modi's roadshows in Uttar Pradesh to Rahul Gandhi-

Akhilesh Yadav's newfound bonhomie and Mayawati's outreach to Muslim-Dalit voters, our ground reports on UP have provided a 360-degree view of the Uttar Pradesh election

On D-Day, we have Rajdeep Sardesai leading a panel of experts to provide you insights on what to make of this election and how it is going to affect you and the country.

Be it minute-by-minute coverage, ground reports or in-depth analysis, India Today will keep you updated on every bit of action in Uttar Pradesh. Follow the India Today Live TV to stay ahead of the curve.

We have live blog running on Business Today website also and plenty of other election-related stories.

