Elections Results 2019: How to check Haryana, Maharashtra Results on mobile phone

Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections results will be declared on Thursday. In Haryana, the four major parties that are contesting are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), The Indian National Congress (INC), the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Whereas in Maharashtra, the contest is among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress party (NCP).

You can track both Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly election results on BusinessToday.In live blog. You can also check the real-time details regarding the Assembly election on the Election Commission of India app (Voter turnout) or its eci.gov.in.

Altogether, as many as 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, entered the fray this time in Haryana. Prominent among those whose fate will be known on Thursday include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala. Haryana ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij, Capt Abhimanyu, O P Dhankar and Kavita Jain also contested for the BJP. Apart from Hooda, other Congress bigwigs in the contest include Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhry, Ranbir Mahendra and Kuldeep Bishnoi. The BJP also fielded Sonali Phogat and three sportspersons -- Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh. Led by Khattar, the BJP had set a target of winning 75 seats in the state, where the Congress is struggling to make a comeback. The Aam Aadmi Party, the Loktantra Suraksha Party and Swaraj India also contested the elections, though none of them fought all 90 seats.

In Maharashtra, a total of 3,239 candidates contested from the 288 seats, where the key contest was between the BJP-Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP alliances. While the tables are tilted in favour of the BJP-Sena alliance as per the exit polls, many leaders are in focus including and a win for him could redefine the party's politics in the state. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who led the BJP campaign in the state was pitted from his home turf Nagpur South-West against Ashish Deshmukh of the Congress. State BJP president and Cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil contested his maiden Assembly poll from Kothrud in Pune. BJP leaders and Cabinet ministers Pankaja Munde and Sudhir Mungantiwar were also in the fray from Parli and Ballarpur seats, respectively. BJP ally, Shiv Sena, has fielded Aaditya Thackeray, who is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election. From the Opposition camp, former chief ministers of Congress Ashok Chavan (Bhokar, Nanded district) and Prithviraj Chavan (Karad South, Satara district) were in the fray.

Senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is seeking another term from his home turf Baramati in Pune district.

