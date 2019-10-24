Maharashtra Assembly Election Result Live Updates: BJP gets early lead as counting begins across 288 seats

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: Counting of votes for the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly has started. The Election Commission of India has confirmed the results will be declared by the Thursday evening. The state, which recorded a low voter turnout of 63 per cent on October 21, boasts over 8.9 crore eligible voters, of which the number of service voters stand at around 1.17 lakh. If exit poll surveys are to be believed, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is all set to regain power in Maharashtra with a landslide victory over the Congress-NCP alliance.

8.50 AM: The Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance has taken a lead on 119 seats (BJP 82 and Shiv Sena 37). The Congress-NCP (Congress 25 and NCP 19 seats) is surging ahead on 44 setas, suggest early trends.

8.47 AM: Counting of votes is underway at Colaba counting centre in Mumbai; As per official trends from Election Commission, Congress leading on 1 seat and NCP leading on 2 seats in the state. --ANI

8.40 AM: BJP officials at the BJP headquarter in Mumbai have ordered 5,000 laddus to celebrate the expected victory for the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance in the Maharashtra elections, reports PTI. BJP has also put up a huge screen at the Mumbai office for party workers to see the live coverage of the counting of votes.

8.30 AM: BJP-Shiv Sena is ahead on 65 seats in Maharashtra while INC-NCP is leading on 30 seats.

8.22 AM: Early trends show former CM and Congress leader Ashok Chavan is leading from Bhokar.

8.18 AM: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is leading from Nagpur southwest; Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray is also leading from Worli.

8.11 AM: The India Today-Axis exit poll projected 166-194 seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and 72-90 for the Congress-NCP alliance.

7.45 AM: Preparations are underway at the counting centre for Nagpur South-West constituency, ahead of counting of votes.

7.40 AM: BJP state office decorated ahead of counting of votes for Maharashtra Assembly polls.

7.30 AM: Counting of votes to begin soon at counting centre in Colaba.