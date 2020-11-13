Facebook meddles with what people get to see; profits off hate: Ex-employee

Former Facebook employee Mark Luckie deposed before a Delhi Assembly panel probing the social media firm went onto claim that the platform meddles with what people get to see and what they don't and that it was 'profiting off hate'.

He leveled a range of scathing allegations such as 'compromised implementation' of community standards by the California-headquartered social media giant in his deposition before the Delhi Assembly's committee on Peace and Harmony.

Luckie, who is a digital journalist, strategist and author, further alleged that those people who have strong governmental or political associations get top managerial posts in Facebook. "Repeated interference of the top heads of the Facebook on content moderating teams has led to compromising on community guidelines," he added.

According to an official statement issued by the Assembly panel, "The witness during the course of deposition made extremely scathing revelations on the internal functioning of Facebook, thus giving insights on the entire organisational structure of Facebook globally as well as regionally."

The panel, chaired by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, is probing Facebook after allegations surfaced about the platform not adhering to its own policies by not taking down hate-inciting posts by supporters of certain parties. The panel believed that Facebook was slack when it came to removing posts that were instrumental in inciting Delhi riots.

According to Luckie, Facebook keeps on changing its algorithm and allows certain type of content to be up and running and another type of content gets taken down. Thus the platform "does influence and aid a lot of this violence to continue, the misinformation to go". He added it is unfortunate that the people are dying because of this and that it needs to be stopped.

