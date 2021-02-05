Is Bharat Bandh on February 6? All you need to know about farmers' chakka jam tomorrow

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which gave the call for the nationwide 'chakka jam' on Saturday, has said that all roads leading towards Delhi will remain open except the ones where farmers' protest are already going on. All national and state highways across India will be blocked for the 'chakka jam' tomorrow.

Haryana Police have decided to step up security measures in light of the nationwide 'chakka jam' on Saturday which is being organised by farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws

Senior police officers have been directed to personally oversee security and traffic arrangements at important junctions and roads. District police chiefs have been asked to ensure deployment of necessary personnel, according to an official communication released by Haryana police.

"In view of the January 26 incidents in Delhi, some anti-social elements and aggressive youth creating law and order problems, cannot be ruled out," as per the communication dated released on February 4, 2021.

"It is assessed that as part of the protest programme on February 6, protesting farmers/unions may attempt road blockades of important national highways, state highways and interior roads," it said, asking the police to ensure necessary security arrangements are in place.

"The police commissioners and district police chiefs have also been asked to make all out efforts to liaise with local leaders of farmer organisations to ensure peaceful conduct of their proposed programme," the statement added.

Earlier, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that protesting farmers will not enter Delhi during the 'chakka jam' scheduled for February 6. Barring Delhi, the blockage will take place in several other parts of NCR. Chakka Jam is also expected to be carried out in other states including Southern states.

On Monday, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the 40 farmer unions protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, had called for a 'chakka jam'. The 'chakka jam' is being organised as a response to the Union Budget 2021 which farmers believe has ignored their demands. The 'chakka jam' is a blockage on roads and highways which will last for about 3 hours between 12 noon and 3 pm on Saturday.

