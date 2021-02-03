Mia Khalifa expresses solidarity with farmers protests

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa tweeted in support of protesting farmers in India. Calling the suspension of the internet at the main protest sites a human rights violation, Khalifa said she stands with the farmers.

She tweeted "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest"

She also called out those who accused the protesters of being paid actors.

"Paid actors," huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they're not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest," Khalifa wrote.





Khalifa's tweet got responses asking her if she had even read the farm laws.

The outpour of support for the protesting farmers started when Licpriya Kangujam, a 9-year-old child activist brought international attention to the farmers protest, urging popular global icons like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg to show solidarity with the farmers.

Thunberg, Rihanna and Meena Haaris author and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece were among those who extended their support to the farmers.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said, "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible." The statement said that "very small sections of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms".

