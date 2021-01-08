Farmers' protest: Eighth round of talks between farmers, govt today

The eighth round of discussion is likely to be held between the Centre and farmers unions over the three farm laws today. The meeting is scheduled to start at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan at 2pm.

After seven inconclusive meetings between farmer unions and the government, the two sides agreed to continue their discussions on Friday. Farmers unions warned the government that they will hold a tractor parade if their demand to scrap the three laws is not met by January 26.

On January 7, thousands of farmers conducted a tractor rally at Delhi's borders to build pressure on the government. Farmer union leaders said that they will intensify the protests if the government do not meet their demands.

Farmers, last month, launched one of the biggest strikes of the decade to force the Centre to revoke three farm laws. They said that these three farm laws will change the way they conduct their business by creating free markets, as opposed to a network of decade old government market places.

Their key demands are to repeal the three farm laws and to provide a legal guarantee on MSP. Farmers have been braving the harsh and cold weather to protest against the three farm laws.

Agitating over the farm laws, farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at Delhi borders since November 26. These three farm laws are Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, The farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Also read: IT service firms hired 81,000 employees in November, December

Also read: Farmers' protest: Tractor rally at multiple border points; several routes diverted